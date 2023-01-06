In a clash with Sonora in the rain, Calaveras comes up short

SONORA – Before the 2022-23 season began, Calaveras High School head boys’ soccer coach Rob Leetham made it clear that the road to the Mother Lode League championship would have to go through Tuolumne County.
Since 2019, either Summerville or Sonora ended the year at the top of the Mother Lode League standings, with the Wildcats accomplishing that feat last season.
The Red Hawks made their first of two trips to Tuolumne County in their quest to be the first Calaveras team to win the league title since 2003 and took on the defending champion Wildcats. Calaveras entered the game having the best preseason record in the Mother Lode League at 8-1-1, but that didn’t help them against Sonora.
In the first league matchup of the season, the Red Hawks lost to the Wildcats 3-1 in the rain on Thursday night at Sonora’s Dunlavy Field.
“I don’t think we came in overconfident,” Leetham said following the loss. “These guys know that Sonora is tough every year and they knew that it was going to be a battle. I just think that we didn’t play our best. We had a strategy going into the game and we just didn’t implement that in the first half at all. Then we go down by a goal and everybody hung their heads. It’s just things that we need to learn from and things we need to work on.”
Following the two-goal loss, the Calaveras players and coaches stood in a circle as a heavy January rain fell and although nobody in the circle was pleased with the outcome, there was still a sense of optimism surrounding the squad. Leetham reminded his players that there are still plenty of games to be played and nothing is decided after one contest on a wet Thursday night.
“Yes, we are very disappointed, but we are encouraged that we didn’t play our best and we still have nine games left, including a rematch with Sonora and if we play up to our capability, then we can do it,” Leetham said.
Calaveras senior co-captain Landon Harrington was one of those players who chose to be optimistic about the future. He told his teammates that beating less talented teams doesn’t make them stronger but having quality battles with a squad like Sonora will.
“It definitely stings a little bit because that’s not the way you want to start, but all it’s going to do is boost our mentality and make us fight even harder,” Harrington said. “We know our competition and that iron sharpens iron. It’s only going to get better from here.”
For the entire 80 minutes of play, there was constant rain. For some periods, the rain was nothing more than a light drizzle. For others, the rainfall was so strong that it made visibility an issue.
This wasn’t the first time that the Calaveras players have played in wet conditions this year, but according to Harrington, playing in the rain adds extra layers of issues that are not experienced on a dry evening.
“It’s much more difficult to play when it’s wet because the ball is more slippery and so is the field,” Harrington said. “When you kick the ball, it just glides off the ground and it also is more difficult to control the ball. Playing in the rain is a lot more complicated.”
Even though Calaveras has not played a game since Dec. 14, Leetham didn’t want to blame the loss on the lack of action from the end of the preseason to the beginning of league play.
“I think there was a little bit of rust, but we can’t use that as an excuse,” Leetham said. “Sonora had the same issue. Sonora is a good team, and it just didn’t go our way tonight and we have to learn from it.”
During Calaveras’ 10 preseason games, the Red Hawks only allowed three goals to be scored in a game once. And Calaveras ended the preseason having posted four consecutive shutouts. So, when the Wildcats put the ball into the back of the net with 26:12 to play in the first half, and then again nearly 20 minutes later, it put the Red Hawks in a position they haven’t been in for a long time.
Calaveras trailed the Wildcats 2-0 after the first 40 minutes and just 35 seconds into the second half, Sonora scored its third goal of the game. With 18:05 to play, the Red Hawks finally got a shot to hit the back of the net. Senior co-captain Logan Gomes sent a corner kick into the box and co-captain Daniel Acevedo blasted a shot past Sonora’s goalie for Calaveras’ only score of the night.
“It definitely broke that stunned feeling and made us more confident that we can do it,” Harrington said of Acevedo’s goal. “Getting a goal in, especially when you are down two or three, really helps with the mentality.”
Although the Hawks were unable to start the league season off in the win column, Leetham isn’t worried about the remainder of the schedule. He feels that it’s better to lose a game early and recapture some momentum, than to lose late and suffer the heartbreak.
“If we are going to lose a game out of the 10 league games, I prefer it to be the first one,” Leetham said. “We need to put a winning streak together from here on out.”