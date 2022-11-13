Bret Harte's magical season comes to an end in semifinals of NorCal playoffs

For nearly one minute, the Bret Harte fans inside of a packed Bob Bach Gym stood in appreciation. With the Bullfrog fans on their feet, the chants of, “LET’S GO BRET HARTE ... LET'S GO BRET HARTE,” echoed throughout the gym.
For nearly one minute, those fans wanted the Bret Harte players to know that they appreciated all the heart, hustle and heroics that were on display not only in the final game of the year, but also in the 28 games that came before it.
In the most successful season in the history of Bret Harte volleyball, the Bullfrogs finally played their last game. In the semifinal match of the CIF State NorCal Division IV playoffs, No. 10 Bret Harte lost to No. 11 Head-Royce 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 26-24) on Saturday night in Angels Camp.
Although her eyes were filled with tears, Bret Harte senior and 2022 Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League Aariah Fox heard the cheers and chants after the conclusion of the match. And while the pain of having the season come to an end was present, Fox can’t deny that the appreciation shown from those in attendance was a special moment.
“The amount of support and care and kindness that everyone has brought to our team this season, including the crowd and other teams and other coaches just made this season something so memorable and something that I am going to cherish forever,” Fox said.
With Head-Royce—a private school from Oakland with 900 students—celebrating its win on the other side of the net, Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich gathered her team together for one final postgame speech. Porovich didn’t speak for a long and her message was simple and straight to the point.
“I told the girls to soak it all in,” Porovich said. “These are the memories that they are going to carry on with them. We know what it means to work and to work hard and that nothing is given to us and to soak in the support that we got from this amazing community. I told them that I’ve never been to a sporting event at this school or anywhere where the home team lost, and the hometown crowd had their backs and were chanting for them as they shook hands.”
Heading into Saturday’s matchup, No. 11 Head-Royce had already topped two Sac-Joaquin Section teams, as it picked up a 3-1 victory over No. 6 Central Catholic on Tuesday and then beat No. 3 Sonora 3-0 on Thursday.
“We got a scouting report from Sonora in preparation for tonight and we knew that they (Sonora) felt that they (Head-Royce) were a better team than what the seeding was,” Porovich said. “My hat’s off to Head-Royce. They took the long drive, they showed up and they fought and played well.”
The Bullfrogs looked strong in the opening set. Kills from Fox and junior Chase Silva, along with serving aces from junior Abbi Molina and Sophie Bouma kept the set close. But four serving errors ended up hurting the Bullfrogs, especially late in the set. Head-Royce took the opening set 25-23.
Bret Harte had dropped the first set in each of its previous two state playoff games. Senior Ashlin Arias figured losing the opening set was nothing new and that her team would be able to regroup and make some noise in the coming sets.
“It did sting, but I still had hope,” Arias said. “We always come back, but obviously tonight we didn’t.”
The Bullfrogs began the second set by jumping ahead 7-2, which included a kill and an ace from Fox and a kill from both Silva and junior Makenna Tutthill. Head-Royce tied the set by going on a 5-0 run and with momentum on its side, the Oakland squad didn’t slow down. Bret Harte dropped the second set 25-17.
For the first time, Bret Harte began to show the fatigue of a long season, which included two five-set victories in the state playoffs.
“It’s been a long season and they were a really good team, but I feel like we could have put more into this game than what we did,” Arias said.
If Bret Harte was going to advance to the NorCal D4 championship, an epic comeback would need to happen. This wouldn't be the first time Bret Harte had to fight back from a 2-0 deficit, as it did just that on Tuesday on the road against San Rafael.
The Bullfrogs got things rolling with a kill from senior Rubi Rodriguez followed by a kill from Bouma to take an early 2-0 lead. Head-Royce went on a 4-0 run to capture the lead and didn’t surrender it until late in the set. The road squad built a firm 18-12 lead and with time running out, Bret Harte gave all it had to keep its season alive.
Bret Harte went on an 11-4 run which was fueled by three kills from Fox and one kill and one ace from Silva. After a Head-Royce error, the Bullfrogs led 23-22. Unfortunately for Bret Harte, there was no comeback to be had, as Head-Royce ended the night by outscoring the Bullfrogs 4-1 for the 26-24 victory.
“As the night went on, we adjusted and the girls were determined to fight it out,” Porovich said. “Late into the evening, I told them that the other team does not want to work. When we were connecting, they stood there and gave up. There was no heart and no hustle and no work. We know what it means to work, and I cannot say enough about how proud I am of my girls, regardless of what is on the scoreboard. They were working for every single point.”
Sophomore Brennen Brouillette finished with 12 assists and one ace; Fox had seven kills, two blocks, six assists and one ace; Silva had eight kills, two assists and one ace; Bouma had one kill, three blocks, one assist and one ace; Rodriguez had one kill; Molina had one ace; Tutthill had five kills and one assist; and Arias went 9 for 9 serving.
Saturday was going to be the final home game for Fox, regardless of if Bret Harte won or lost. And while she is upset that the season has come to an end, she’s happy that she got to play one final time in front of the hometown fans.
“It sucks, but at the same time, I feel like it’s almost better because the amount of care and support that everyone gave to us after it ended was nice to have,” Fox said. “If we were somewhere far away, we wouldn’t have gotten that.”
Fox began the season really liking volleyball and she ended the year in love with the sport. And while she feels her college future will involve either basketball, track or both, she’s keeping the possibility of returning to the volleyball court in the future as an option.
“This season meant a lot to me,” Fox said. “I do love volleyball and I always will. After this season, it’s really broadened my horizon on maybe, I don’t know, continuing it somehow. We’ll see.”
As for Porovich, she has coached and been around volleyball long enough to know that seasons like this don’t come around often. And no matter what happens in the future, she will always have an extreme appreciation for the 2022 squad.
“This team has been incredible,” Porovich said. “From early on in the year, to still be playing longer than Bret Harte has ever played volleyball is amazing. There has never been a day of drama. There has been nothing but hard work and genuine love for each other and love for the game. It has been a privilege to be able to cheer these girls on, toss balls for them and chauffeur them around.”