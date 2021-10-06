Toyon 7th grade girls' basketball improves to 3-0

Elementary school basketball is underway and the Toyon Middle School seventh grade girls’ squad has already captured a number of victories.
For the first time playing in two years, the Toyon Warriors began their season with an impressive 34-2 victory over Mark Twain Sept. 27 in Valley Springs. Kendra Baechler scored eight points, Rosemary Moreno scored six, Morgan Clifton, Emma Clark and Julissa Garduno all scored four points, while Emma Brim, Leah Weldon and Rylie Shields finished with two points.
On Sept. 30, Toyon topped Jackson 40-10. Maddie Maddock and Clifton each scored a team-high 10 points, while Garduno scored six, Baechler added four, and Clark, Pettit, Moreno, Shields and Cadence Mcanulty scored two points.
Toyon played Ione on Monday, but the game was called after two quarters, as Ione ran out of players. Toyon is now 3-0.