Behind a strong defensive performance, the Bullfrogs win their 4th straight

Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri runs the offense in the second quarter. 

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is on a winning streak. The Bullfrogs have won four games in a row, with their fourth consecutive victory picked up in a 36-22 win over the Sierra Timberwolves on Monday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

During Bret Harte’s four-game winning streak, the two main factors as to why the Bullfrogs have walked off the floor victorious have been because of timely shooting and outstanding defense.

Bret Harte junior Chase Silva had eight points, six rebounds and three steals against Sierra. 
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox had a game-high 10 points and eight rebounds, one steal, five blocks and three assists. 
Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane scored seven points against Sierra. 
Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll moves the ball late in the fourth quarter. 
