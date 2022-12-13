Behind a strong defensive performance, the Bullfrogs win their 4th straight

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is on a winning streak. The Bullfrogs have won four games in a row, with their fourth consecutive victory picked up in a 36-22 win over the Sierra Timberwolves on Monday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
During Bret Harte’s four-game winning streak, the two main factors as to why the Bullfrogs have walked off the floor victorious have been because of timely shooting and outstanding defense.
In their last four games, the Bullfrogs have not allowed an opponent to score more than 35 points and Bret Harte is surrendering just 27.5 points per game. And while the offense has yet to start running like a well-oiled machine, the Bullfrogs have no problem getting into the win column time and time again because of their defense.
“We know that defense wins games and our defense, I believe, is the strongest part of our team,” Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox said. “With a strong defense, it makes us play really well.”
Bret Harte’s defense was so good against Sierra that it didn’t allow the Timberwolves to score a basket until 5:32 to play in the second quarter. The Bullfrogs didn’t allow Sierra to score a point in the first quarter. However, while Sierra was held scoreless in the opening eight minutes of play, the Bullfrogs could only counter with two points and led 2-0 heading into the second quarter.
“I knew that eventually someone was bound to score, and things will flow because that’s how basketball is,” laughed Fox.
Fox scored Bret Harte’s only basket in the first quarter and with 6:37 to play in the half, Bret Harte’s youngest player, freshman Maddie Kane, scored to put the Bullfrogs up 4-0. From that point, both teams began scoring more regularly and after baskets from junior Makenna Tutthill and a layup from Fox, Bret Harte had an 8-7 lead.
Bret Harte junior Chase Silva drained a 3-point basket with 3:05 to play in the half to put the Bullfrogs up 11-7. Sierra hit back-to-back shots from downtown and right as it looked as if the Timberwolves got some momentum, Bret Harte senior CJ DesBouillons drained a shot from behind the arc to put Bret Harte up 14-13 and the Bullfrogs didn’t trail the rest of the night.
“Those shots are the big ones that you have to make, and you’ll have to make them once league comes,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham said. “You have to be able to shoot with confidence and start making those shots like they made tonight. Shooting from the 3-point line extends the lead and that’s what gives you breathing room and lets your defense really get aggressive and work.”
Bret Harte led 15-13 heading into the second half and Sierra tied the game at 15-15 early in the third. From that moment, Bret Harte didn’t surrender another basket until 5:30 to play in the game. The Bullfrogs outscored the Timberwolves 8-3 in the third quarter with points in the paint from Fox, an and-1 basket from Silva and a 3-point basket from Kane with an assist from Fox. After three quarters, Bret Harte led 23-15.
Bret Harte’s defense played tough all night and recorded 12 steals and six blocks. Eltringham couldn’t be happier with the defensive performance he saw from his players.
“It’s just pretty amazing to watch these young ladies play defense,” Eltringham said. “I told them that a lot of defense is just playing with heart and they are all doing that. Everyone is contributing every time they go in and it makes it hard as a coach to even know who to put in because they play so hard on that end.”
Bret Harte (7-2) began the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket from DesBouillons to go ahead by 11. Fox went on to score four points, while senior Kadyn Rolleri, Kane and Silva all scored two points in the quarter. Defensively, the Bullfrogs limited Sierra to seven points in the final eight minutes.
“The more reps we get, even in a game, is going to better our team,” Fox said. “We are all slowly combining together as one and our chemistry is really showing out there. I know that with more practices, we are just going to get better and better.”
Fox had another strong all-around performance, as the senior scored a game-high 10 points and also had eight rebounds, one steal, five blocks and three assists; senior Ashlin Arias had one point, one rebound, one steal and two assists; DesBouillons had six points, three rebounds and one steal; Rolleri had two points, one rebound, two steals and one block; Kane had seven points, one steal and one assist; Tutthill had two points and two rebounds; Silva had eight points, six boards and three steals; and junior Sophie Bouma had one steal in the win.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.