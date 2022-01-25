Jumpers lose first game but rebound with victory over Fresno City

The Columbia College basketball team suffered its first loss of the season after starting the year 16-0. The Claim Jumpers fell in overtime to Merced 80-78 Jan. 22 in Merced. Columbia was able to bounce back two days later by beating Fresno City 82-71 Monday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
“I’m happy we won, but we have a lot to work on,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said.
Columbia trailed Fresno 37-32 at halftime but outscored the Rams 49-34 in the final 20 minutes. Sophomore Deshawn Bartley had another strong night, as he scored a game-high 21 points, while Tajh-Malik Campbell scored 20 and Caleb Chiang chipped in with 12.
The Jumpers (17-1, 3-1 Central Valley Conference) will be back on the hardwood Wednesday on the road against West Hills Coalinga and then back on the road Saturday against Fresno. Columbia will next play at home Jan. 31 against Porterville.