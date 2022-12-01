Red Hawks suffer a tough 52-50 road loss to Kimball

TRACY – In a span of three days, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team had two tough battles with Kimball High School. Both of those games were decided by one possession. And Calaveras was able to win one of those games and Kimball won the other.
The bad news for Calaveras is the game that the Red Hawks won was not an official game, while the one they lost was. On Monday night, Calaveras held on to beat Kimball in a foundation game at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Foundation games are not official contests.
Two days later, Calaveras and Kimball played for real and this time it was Kimball who was able to pick up the victory on its home floor. Calaveras dropped its first game of the year by losing to Kimball 52-50 on Wednesday night in Tracy.
“We had a great game plan coming into this game and we were extremely excited about this opportunity to play Kimball again,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “I felt that we were more prepared this time around than the first time we played them.”
Calaveras may have been more prepared, but Kimball came out much stronger to begin the night. In the opening eight minutes, Kimball scored 15 points and Calaveras could only counter with five. Senior Laney Koepp and senior Brooke Nordahl each scored two points, while senior Bailie Clark added a free throw and Calaveras trailed 15-5 heading into the second quarter.
“The two times that we played them we started out way too slow,” Baechler said. “We caught our stride, but it took so much to get us back in the game and it takes a toll to use all that energy just to put yourself back in contention.”
Calaveras began to find its rhythm before halftime and was led by Nordahl with seven points and junior Izzy Tapia added four, while Koepp and Clark each scored two. The Red Hawks outscored Kimball 15-11 in the second quarter and trailed 26-20 at halftime.
In the final 16 minutes of play, Calaveras scored 30 points and all but two were courtesy of Clark and Nordahl. With Clark scoring eight points in the third quarter and Nordahl scoring five and Tapia adding two, Calaveras once again outscored Kimball 15-11 and only trailed 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Clark continued to lead Calaveras offensively, as the speedy senior scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Her final basket came following a rebound with 8.2 seconds to play to bring Calaveras within two points. Calaveras intercepted a Kimball pass and had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but two shots both bounced off the rim and to the floor and the Hawks were unable to send the game to overtime.
Clark finished the night with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and five steals; Nordahl scored 18 points and had four rebounds and two steals; Tapia scored six points with four boards and one assist; Koepp had four points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals; sophomore Mariah Maddock had four rebounds, two assists and one steal; and senior Madyson Bernasconi had three rebounds and one steal.
“These games build character, and it builds character in a lot of ways,” Baechler said. “This is two games in a row where four of my players didn’t even get on the floor. It’s tough when the type of style that Kimball played was press the whole game. Most of the time I had five guards on the court the whole time. It kind of throws us into some situations that we won't see a lot, but we’ll get better because of it. As a coach, I love games like this.”
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.