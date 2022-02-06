A total of 40 fouls were called in Bret Harte's lopsided victory over Summerville

TUOLUMNE – Sunday in baseball is known as “getaway day,” as most baseball teams have to be in another city by Monday and the last thing they want to have is a Sunday game that drags on and takes more time than it should.
In a rare Sunday game, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team hoped their getaway day would also not take any longer than a normal game. Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, that wasn’t the case.
After 43 fouls were called in the junior varsity game, the whistle continued to be blown in the varsity contest between Bret Harte and the Summerville Bears. In Bret Harte’s 85-32 road win over Summerville, 40 fouls were called and 28 of those came in the opening 16 minutes. The second half featured a running clock, which helped keep the fouls down, but even with the clock not stopping, another 12 fouls were called in 16 minutes.
Between the JV and varsity games, a total of 83 fouls were called, which killed any momentum and flow that comes naturally in a game. In the varsity contest, Bret Harte and Summerville combined to take 38 free throws and 33 of those came in the opening 16 minutes.
“It’s bad for the game of basketball,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said about the number of fouls called. “And then there were some calls that they shouldn’t have called at all and then there were calls that should have been called that they didn’t call, but it’s OK. You can’t get too down on the referees, but still, there were just too many calls.”
Typically, high school games are not played on Sundays. However, because of the increase of games postponed due to Covid-19, the CIF made an exception for winter sports. The game between Summerville and Bret Harte was scheduled for Friday, but because of a shortage of referees, the game was moved to Sunday.
“I was worried about us having the Sunday blues,” Reid said. “I saw that in the JV game, and I was worried about our girls a little bit. We were able to shoot around before the game to get the kinks out and our girls were really focused and I’m proud of them for that.”
The Bullfrogs seemed to have no issues playing on a Sunday. After going up 5-0 with a 3-point basket from junior CJ DesBouillons and a layup from junior Aariah Fox, Summerville made a shot from downtown to cut the Bret Harte lead to 5-3. Following the Bear basket, Bret Harte went on a 16-2 run to end the quarter with a 21-5 lead. Fox, DesBouillons, senior Ally Stoy and junior Ashlin Arias all scored five points in the opening eight minutes.
The second quarter belonged to sophomore Chase Silva. Ten of Silva’s 16 points were scored in the second quarter. Bret Harte scored 27 points in the second quarter and limited the Bears to 11. At halftime, the Bullfrogs had a commanding 48-16 lead.
Even with a running clock in the third quarter, the Bullfrogs began the quarter with a 21-2 run. DesBouillons and Fox drained back-to-back 3-point baskets early in the half and Bret Harte took advantage of its size in the paint, as Stoy scored five points in traffic.
“We were able to get the ball where we were supposed to today,” Reid said. “We got the ball inside to Stoy, who had a great game. Our outside shooters are starting to take shots a little bit more, which is good. They were just focused today.”
Bret Harte (15-7, 5-3 MLL) continued to play strong defense, which was led by Brayley Blodgett. In regard to Blodgett’s play against Summerville, Reid said, “She’s one of our players who plays the hardest. I didn’t know she had three fouls and I told her to push up a little bit and she picked up her fourth foul, or else she would have played more. It’s good to see her out there playing. She can play inside for me, and she can play outside for me. She just does whatever I ask her to do.”
Bret Harte ended the third quarter with a 71-22 lead. In the fourth quarter, Arias and Stoy each scored four points, while senior Jadyn DeCosta, Silva and Blodgett all scored two points apiece and the Bullfrogs outscored the Bears 14-10.
Silva scored a game-high 16 points; DesBouillons and Arias each scored 15; Fox, and Stoy each scored 14 points; senior Jaycee Davey scored five points; while DeCosta, Sophie Bouma and Blodgett each scored two points in the lopsided victory.
Bret Harte has only two more games to play before the playoffs begin. The Bullfrogs will take on Amador Tuesday in Sutter Creek and will end the regular season Friday against Calaveras in Angels Camp.
“We are in a pretty good position,” Reid said. “Our spirits are up, and we’ve been having good practices and have been having fun at practice. We’re playing at Amador, but Calaveras will be a different story. We’ll be at home (against Calaveras), so there’ll be a little pressure. I think the Amador game will take a little bit of that pressure off of us.”