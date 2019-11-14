Bowman takes over the soccer program she helped create

Jessica Bowman’s life has come full circle.
The 2000 Bret Harte High School graduate went from being one of two girls on a varsity boys’ soccer team, to pioneering the first-ever Bret Harte girls’ soccer squad and winning a league championship two years later, to playing soccer in college and in England, to moving back to Calaveras County.
Now, 20 years after Bowman helped lead the Bullfrogs to their first Mother Lode League title, she takes the reins of the girls’ program as Bret Harte’s new head coach.
“It’s been a really good blessing to be back in town,” Bowman said. “And I never imagined in a million years that I’d be back at Bret Harte doing this, but it’s funny how my world experiences have all led me back to here.”
Bringing girls’ soccer to Bret Harte
When Bowman began her freshman year at Bret Harte, there was no girls’ soccer team for her to join. With no girls’ team, Bowman tried out for the boys’ squad. Bowman made the varsity boys’ roster and proved that she was one of the best players in the school, regardless of gender. Bowman and then-junior Annie Ryan were the only girls on the team.
Being a girl on a boys’ team was nothing new for Bowman, as she had also played on boys’ teams as a youth soccer player.
“Sports were not huge for girls at that point of time,” she said. “Having grown up here, I was always one of the girls on the boys’ teams. For me, it felt natural to continue that.”
After playing for one year on the boys’ varsity team, Bowman helped lead the charge to bring girls soccer to Bret Harte. In 1997, for the first time in the history of the school, Bret Harte had a girls’ soccer team. Two years after the inaugural season, Bowman and the Bullfrogs went undefeated in Mother Lode League play and finished the year as champions.
“The founding of the girls’ program here was really important to me,” Bowman said. “We started with a fresh team my sophomore year and we took the league as undefeated champions my senior year. In a matter of three years, we went from zero to 60 and took the league, which was really exciting.”
Soccer after being a Bullfrog
After graduating from Bret Harte in the spring of 2000, Bowman looked to continue her soccer life in college. She attended California State University, Monterey Bay, but after one season, her soccer life was completely altered because of a car crash. As a result of the crash, Bowman injured her back and was told that her soccer career was over.
With soccer no longer a part of her life, Bowman decided to study abroad in France, where she later got her master’s degree in business administration at the University of Cergy-Pontoise. When Bowman turned 23, her back had healed and she was ready to return to the soccer field. She joined the London United Ladies FC semiprofessional team. For six years she was a member of that squad and had experiences that she never thought a girl from Murphys would ever get to have.
“A lot of us were in our 20s and 30s, so it was a really neat international experience, and really culturally rewarding as well,” Bowman said.
Returning to the soccer field wasn’t the only blessing that came to Bowman while in London. She gave birth to her only child, Jasper, and they remained in London until 2015, when Bowman felt it was finally time to come home.
Home sweet home
With her then-5-year-old son Jasper (now 10), Bowman left London and returned to Murphys. She began substitute teaching in Calaveras County and then founded the Murphys Irish Pub, which she sold a year-and-a-half ago. Bowman returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher, but with afternoons free, she couldn’t hold back her excitement when the head coaching position for the girls’ soccer team opened up at Bret Harte.
“This community has always been very near and dear to me and it’s also given me a lot back,” Bowman said. “So, to be able to take over this role and give back to that community that provided me so much as a launching pad when I left here at 17 years old, feels really rewarding and special.”
This is Bowman’s first attempt at coaching high school soccer. While in London, she started a nonprofit organization called Girls on the Go, in which she coached elementary schoolgirls in soccer and tennis. But, for her first time coaching high school soccer, Bowman knew she would need some help. The first-year coach called upon her coach from high school, Jennifer Truman, who will help guide Bowman this season.
Although Bowman has a deep love for Bret Harte soccer, she also wants to win. Winning the right way is important to her, as is setting a positive example to the future generation of Bullfrog soccer players.
“We want to win games fairly and with good sportsmanship,” Bowman said. “We want to be able to set an example to the fifth- and sixth-grade girls who are at Mark Twain who come and watch their games. Maybe they’ll think that, in three years, they’ll want to be a part of this team. There’s something really important about having that camaraderie on your team and being really supportive of one another as girls, which is really important to instill in my players.”
There’s no denying that Bowman is thrilled to be back and involved with Bret Harte girls’ soccer. And, as she walked on the field that she once played on, it was impossible to keep the smile off her face. For Bowman knows that had it not been for Bullfrog soccer, her life may have had a completely different outcome. And for that, she is forever grateful.
“It was super special and that is one of the reasons why it means so much to me 20 years later to be back here on this same soccer field where I had all those memories that are still so fond to me,” Bowman said. “They were some of my favorite memories of not only my childhood, but of my life that happened right here on Dorroh Field. It means the world to me to be back.”