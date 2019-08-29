Fifteen to be inducted into Bret Harte HOF

Bret Harte High School will honor 15 individuals and one team as the newest enshrinements into the Bret Harte Athletic Hall of Fame. Induction will take place during Hall of Fame Weekend, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5. The 2019 inductees will be introduced at the home football game before the varsity team takes on Amador on Oct. 4 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Inductees will then be honored at the induction ceremony the following evening at Mark Twain Hall at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the 1979 football team will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. Led by head coach Hal Clements, the season started with high hopes after a strong 1978. The team started strong, winning its first two games by defeating Hughson and Escalon. After their only loss of the season to Patterson, the Bullfrogs went on to win the next nine games to finish the season with an 11-1 record and became the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champions. The 1979 team was the first Mother Lode League squad to win a section title.
The playoffs kicked off with a 13-0 shutout victory over LeGrand. The semifinal matchup against Rio Vista produced a 20-12 victory, which secured the Bullfrogs a championship game against Justin-Siena Catholic High School, of Napa. Bret Harte was up to the task and defeated the Braves 19-12. The 1979 football team was the first Bret Harte team to win a section championship. Since then, an additional 37 Bret Harte teams have earned a section championship title.
The varsity coaching staff also included Rich Cathcart, Class of 1967 and 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, Tim Elam and the late Don Villella. Two members of the 1979 football team will also be inducted this year: Curt Hecker, Class of 1979, and Jeff Sanders, Class of 1980.
Other Bret Harte student-athletes being inducted as part of the 2019 hall of fame are: Leslie “Joe” Rudi, Class of 1945; Ron Lewis, Class of 1957; Jay Barnett, Class of 1965; Richard Inks, Class of 1975; Curt Hecker, Class of 1979; Jeff Sanders, Class of 1980; Mimi Baker, Class of 1982; Rhonda Canepa Menzes, Class of 1982; Keith Rakoncza, Class of 1986; Chris Clements, Class of 1989; Jennifer Test Hartvickson, Class of 1995; Seanna Martin Ziehlke, Class of 2002; Jan Edwards, coach; Jan Schulz, coach; and Tony Tyrrell, friend.
Athletic Hall of Fame individual inductees were considered primarily on their achievements as high school student-athletes and coaches while at Bret Harte. Character values during and after their high school years are a major consideration.
Dinner tickets are $35 and are currently on sale. Tickets may be purchased weekdays in the school office, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit bhhs-bhuhsd-ca.schoolloop.com/athletichalloffame or call Bret Harte Athletics at 736-2507.