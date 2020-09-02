Golfers howling mad over poor play

Homeowners living along La Contenta Golf Course in Valley Springs heard what they probably thought were the sounds of coyotes Monday morning. In reality, what they experienced were the howls emanating from senior golfers hitting bad shots and putts in a game of one best ball per foursome. The nice thing about this type of tournament is you can blame your three playing partners for not doing well on any particular hole. It allows you to overlook your own misdeeds.
Two teams tied for first place. Club champ Roger Ladd teamed up with perennial Gold Tee winner Gary Stockeland and Red Tee player Robert Garcia for the one spot. The team of Tom Suarez, Larry Parenti, steady Bill Gylling and Red Tee champ Earl Watkins matched their efforts. One shot behind the winning teams were Mike Pisano, Norm Miley and Charlie Moore. They were helped by a card-in, who will not share in their winnings. Showing how they could match these devils were former club champ Jim Sickler, big boys Dan Borges and Jim Powell, and not so big Rich Spence.
Teams were not so lucky as to have had Scott Armstrong for a partner. His dad, Red, put him on restriction after Scott beat him last week and he was not allowed to leave his room and play this week.
Another team has a lot of explaining to do to Louis Luna, whose score counted for the team’s first seven holes. His teammates failed to rally behind his effort and Luna is only sort of still talking to them.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 4, Ron Bassett from the White Tees was the only one to hit the green and earned a very big payday. Larry Rupley continued his stellar performance from the Red Tees by being the sole competitor to land on the green. His shot was so far away that he couldn’t really see the hole when he putted. Still, a good payout for him.
From the Gold Tees, Gary Stockeland, who is looking for a house in La Contenta, took first over Dave Moyles. On hole No. 13, Borges added to his riches for the day with a first-place finish from the White Tees. Newbie Bob Bradley took second. Past club champion Orv Pense displayed his skill from the Gold Tees in a first-place finish over Frank Elizondo, who is really good in this event. Roberto Garcia won first place by 2 inches over Eugene Weatherby in the Red Tee flight. Weatherby has found a treasure chest in this event.