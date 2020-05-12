The price of marriage? It ain’t cups

When I got married, it’s safe to say that 80% of my belongings made a trip to the dump, rather than to my new house. I have a feeling that I’m not the first man who has been told that his single possessions would be better suited at the bottom of a landfill than on display.
While I had to say goodbye to many of my treasures, I held my ground when it came to keeping certain items that just couldn’t be replaced. So, if you happen to knock on my front door and request a glass of water, I will oblige, and you will enjoy your high-quality H2O from one of my souvenir stadium cups.
For years, it’s been a Dossi tradition to attend a baseball or football game and drink your soda out of a souvenir stadium cup. While I am guilty of having over 20 hard plastic cups from different stadiums throughout the country, my father puts my collection to shame.
Growing up, my dad and I would go to baseball games all over the country. From minor league to the majors, if there was a stadium that had baseball being played, we tried to go. The first thing that we always got anytime we went to a new stadium was a pennant. I have well over 50 pennants from teams and stadiums that are still in operation and from some that no longer exist.
After we would get the pennant, the next thing on our list was to buy souvenir stadium cups. When the game was over, we’d keep our cups, and at the end of the trip, we’d have plenty of new cups to add to the collections.
As I got older, I continued that tradition. It got to the point where my friends knew of my collection and would send me their cups from stadiums they visited. It’s fun to pull out a cup and look at the year and think back on why I was at that game and what was going on in my life at that time.
I’ve got cups from all three of the San Francisco Giants World Series years. I’ve got cups from 49er and San Jose Sharks games. And with each year that passes, the cups become more and more valuable (let’s be clear, that value is to me only. They hold zero monetary value … I checked). And while those cups may not be as fancy as some may want, these cups are pretty much indestructible and can hold more beverage than your average cup.
It’s fun to reminisce on games of old, and you can bet that when I bring my future children to baseball or football games, we’ll be getting a stadium cup and holding onto it for as long as I have space in my cupboard.