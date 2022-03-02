Calaveras smashes Madera in the opening round of state playoffs

If there were any concerns as to whether or not the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team would be ready to go after losing the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV championship, those concerns should all be alleviated.
In the opening round of the 2022 CIF State Championship division IV playoffs, No. 2 Calaveras had no problem knocking off No. 15 Madera 65-17 Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We played like we had a little chip on our shoulder,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “Good teams learn from tough losses. We talked about the things that we struggled with last time out and corrected those things and then some. We came out hungry and aggressive and played our style of basketball.”
Calaveras allowed Madera to have a little bit of life during the opening quarter and only outscored the visitors 18-6. The second quarter was a completely different story. In the second quarter, Calaveras scored 26 points, while Madera didn’t score anything. Calaveras outscored Madera 14-4 in the third quarter and coasted the rest of the way for the 48-point victory.
Junior Bailie Clark had a monster night, as she scored a game-high 26 points and collected seven steals, dished two assists and had six rebounds; Madison Clark scored eight points with four steals; Madyson Bernasconi had four points, one assist and two steals; Laney Koepp scored eight points, had three boards and one steal; senior Randi Adams had six points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal; Jordynn Peterson scored three points and had four rebounds, one steal and one block; senior Paytin Curran scored five points, had six boards and one steal; junior Brooke Nordahl scored four points and had five rebounds and one steal; and sophomore Izabella Tapia had two points, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks.
Up next for No. 2 Calaveras is No. 7 Placer, who defeated No. 10 Pierce 57-35 Tuesday night. That game will take place at 6 p.m., Thursday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.