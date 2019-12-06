Bullfrogs score 11 goals in shutout over Denair

DENAIR – Jessica Bowman may have had to wait a few games before she got her first official victory as Bret Harte’s head girls’ soccer coach, but the former Bullfrog has to wait no longer. After dropping the first three games of the season, Bret Harte got into the win column with an 11-0 road victory over the Denair Coyotes Friday afternoon.
Heading into Friday’s game, Bret Harte was 0-3 with losses to El Dorado (6-0), Chavez (3-0) and Lincoln (13-0), so a comfortable victory was a welcomed change.
“Our previous matches have been against some pretty large high schools with enrollment around 4,000, so this was a team who is similar in size to our high school,” Bowman said. “But, it’s definitely uplifting to have a win of this caliber. We are down with a few injuries, so we had no subs tonight. It was a really good opportunity for the 11 girls who were here to play an entire game and to learn how to communicate with each other and try out some different positions on the field.”
Although Bret Harte hadn’t scored a goal in its previous three games, there was no shortage of goals Friday night. And leading the way was Kara Schultz, who finished the night with five goals and one assist.
“She actually decided to join the team late in the season and I’m super delighted to have her on the team,” Bowman said about Schultz. “She’s got a very level head and has a lot of wisdom when it comes to the sport in general. I’m all-around impressed with her and her strength, speed and commitment to the team. She’s a very positive role model to the team and an all-around good player.”
Bret Harte’s first of 11 goals came early in the contest, as Schultz connected with Burgen Melton for the score. Melton’s goal was followed by a perfectly placed shot from Leslie Quashnick to put Bret Harte up 2-0. Melton added her second goal and Gracie Shaw got into the books with her only goal of the game, which gave the Bullfrogs a 4-0 lead.
The first half came to an end with Schultz scoring back-to-back goals. The first went past the dive of Denair’s goalie and the second came with an assist from Melton. At the end of the first half, Bret Harte had a commanding 6-0 lead.
Because the Bullfrogs only suited up 11 players, there were no available substitutes. With that in mind, Bowman had to put players in positions they might not be completely comfortable with, but she understood that and remained positive with whatever her players did on the field.
“I had to put people into positions that aren’t normally their usual positions,” Bowman said. “You then have to accommodate that player and support that player more so than you normally would, so they are comfortable.”
The second half was highlighted by three goals from Schultz, which added up to five in a row. Her first goal of the second half came on a breakaway. The second goal came as she skipped the ball right past Denair’s goalie, and the third she was able to juke the goalie and shot into a wide-open net.
Bret Harte’s final two goals came off the foot of Melton and Jaquei Rivera, with an assist from Melton.
“I was impressed with the attitudes of the girls,” Bowman said. “We knew heading into the game that we were most likely the better team, but I wanted to go and fight hard. We went into the second half with the mindset that we were starting the game at 0-0 and it really impressed me that they were actually able to do that.”
Bret Harte got five goals from Schultz, three from Melton and one from Rivera, Shaw and Quashnick. Bowman hopes that Friday’s lopsided win will help push her squad in the right direction.
“We’ve been working really hard in practice over the last couple of weeks, after having played a couple of really difficult teams,” she said. “We were able to identify early what our challenges were and put them into practice and I was able to see some of those things come into fruition tonight, which I am really excited about.”
Bret Harte (1-3) will take on Weston Ranch at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday in Stockton.