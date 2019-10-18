Week 9 preview: Bret Harte at Argonaut
Photo by Damien Stephens

Bret Harte (2-5) at Argonaut (2-5)

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Place: Argonaut High School, Jackson

2019 season: Bret Harte (2-5, 0-2 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7; beat Delta Charter 33-8; lost to El Dorado 21-3; beat Arroyo 13-7; lost to Linden 43-27; lost to Amador 42-0; lost to Sonora 69-0; Argonaut (2-5, 1-1 MLL) – lost to El Dorado 21-13; lost to Union Mine 28-7; lost to Hughson 39-35; beat Castlemont 47-12; lost to Dixon 14-7; lost to Sonora 34-3; beat Summerville 7-0.

Bret Harte interim head coach Kelly Osborn’s thoughts on Argonaut: “It’s always a challenge to face Argonaut because they have such an interesting offensive style. Preparing for those tight splits and inside run game style of offense, you have to play a physical type of ball game to match up with them.”

Last meeting: Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 35-3 Oct. 18 in Angels Camp.

Series record since 2004: Argonaut leads the series 15-0. The average score has been 35.1-9.8

Week 8 review: Bret Harte lost to the Sonora Wildcats 69-0 at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.

Week 8 JV review: Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Sonora 45-0.

Next week: Bret Harte vs. Summerville, 7 p.m. in Angels Camp.

