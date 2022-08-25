Week 2 Preview: Bret Harte at Golden Sierra

Next up: Bret Harte (0-1) at Golden Sierra (0-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Aug. 25
Place: Golden Sierra High School, Garden Valley
2022 season: Bret Harte (0-1, 0-0 MLL) – Lost to Liberty Ranch 53-0; Garden Valley (0-1, 0-0 SDL) lost to Woodland Christian 45-0
Last week’s result: Bret Harte lost to Liberty Ranch 53-0
Last meeting: Bret Harte beat Golden Sierra 47-29 in 2017
Series record since 2004: Bret Harte leads the series 2-0
Game history: 2017: 47-29 (BH); 2016: 27-6 (BH)
Junior varsity: Bret Harte’s JV team is 0-1 after losing to Liberty Ranch 41-0
