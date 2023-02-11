Bret Harte enters the playoffs as the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2005

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
For the first time in 18 years, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
After finishing the 2022-23 regular season with an overall record of 19-6 and placing second in the Mother Lode League at 7-3, the Bullfrogs received the No. 1 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs when the brackets were released on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m very proud of the girls for working so hard this year under a brand-new coach and system,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham said. “The seeding shouldn’t matter; we need to just play game-by-game and to our full potential.”
The last time Bret Harte got the No. 1 seed was in the 2004-05 season and the No. 1 Bullfrogs won their first two games before losing to No. 4 Hilmar by one point in the semifinals.
As the No. 1 seed, Bret Harte will have to wait a little while longer to find out who it will take on to start the playoffs. Bret Harte, along with No. 2 Valley Christian and No. 3 Bear River all received first-round byes.
Bret Harte will take on the winner of No. 8 Ripon Christian and No. 9 Westlake on Feb. 16 in Angels Camp. Winning that game is not only important for Bret Harte’s journey back to the section championship game, but it will also qualify the Bullfrogs for the CIF state playoffs.
Should Bret Harte be victorious in the second round after its first-round bye, the Bullfrogs would play in the semifinal game on Feb. 21 and that game would also be played in Angels Camp. The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
While Bret Harte does not have to play in the opening round, there will be five games played on Feb. 14, which not only includes Ripon Christian vs. Westlake, but also No. 5 Millennium vs. No. 12 Rio Vista; No. 4 Big Valley Christian vs. No. 13 Hughes Academy; No. 6 Fortune vs. No. 11 Golden Sierra; and No. 7 Woodland Christian vs. No. 10 John Adams Academy.
Of the 12 other teams in the D5 bracket, Bret Harte has had head-to-head matchups this season with just Millennium, who the Bullfrogs beat 40-30.
