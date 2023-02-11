Bret Harte enters the playoffs as the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2005
For the first time in 18 years, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

After finishing the 2022-23 regular season with an overall record of 19-6 and placing second in the Mother Lode League at 7-3, the Bullfrogs received the No. 1 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs when the brackets were released on Saturday afternoon.

