Athlete of the Week: Gabi Hutchens

Gabi Hutchens had to wait four years to finally beat the Sonora Wildcats, but it was worth it. In her final trip to Bud Castle Gym, Hutchens and the Bullfrogs became the first Mother Lode League team to beat the Wildcats on their home floor since Sonora joined the league in the fall of 2014.
“It was the most fun I’ve had playing this season,” Hutchens said. “Everyone worked together and I just trusted every single one of my teammates throughout the entire game, and I knew we could do it. I know I’ve always had the goal of beating Sonora at least once in high school. So, to do it senior year was pretty big for me.”
Before Hutchens and Bret Harte beat Sonora in five sets, they knocked off Argonaut in three sets. Against Argonaut, Hutchens finished with a season-high 15 kills and was 5 for 6 serving with 11 digs and five serves received. Two days later, she had 12 kills, was a perfect 7 for 7 serving with seven digs and 16 serves received.
“I was kind of jumping back into things because I was a libero for a little bit,” Hutchens said. “It was a little bit of an adjustment from hitting in the back row, but it was fun being back.”