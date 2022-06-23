Calaveras Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Braeden Orlandi

During his junior year at Calaveras High School, Braeden Orlandi truly made a name for himself. Orlandi was the main weapon for Calaveras on the gridiron and helped lead Calaveras to a share of the Mother Lode League championship on the hardwood. In both sports, he finished the season with one of the top league awards.
In the fall, Orlandi was a two-way standout football player. On offense, he was a scoring machine. Of Calaveras 18 touchdowns scored in the 2021 season, Orlandi was responsible for 12 of them.
In the first game of the season, Orlandi came out of the gates hot by scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 181 yards on 21 carries in a home victory over McNair. As a running back, Orlandi rushed for 777 yards on 132 attempts with eight touchdowns in only eight games.
Not only was Orlandi dangerous as a running back, but he also was Calaveras’ leading receiver. He caught 17 passes and four of them went for touchdowns. In a home loss to Sonora, Orlandi was used primarily as a receiver, and he didn’t disappoint. The junior had 11 receptions for 170 yards and three scores.
“Having a player like Braeden is something that any coach wants,” Calaveras head football coach Doug Clark said. “He can score on any given play on either side of the ball. He just has a vision and knowledge of the game and obviously his skill speaks for itself. He has an understanding and knowledge and a vision of the game that you just can’t coach. That’s all on Braeden.”
In the winter, Orlandi was a key member of Calaveras’ basketball team. He averaged 6.7 points per game, 1.9 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Orlandi scored a season-high 14 points in a road victory over Summerville, and he also pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds in a win over Dixon. Orlandi finished the season third on the team in scoring and first in rebounds.
Orlandi was named as the Mother Lode League Offensive Player of the Year in football and was the co-Most Valuable Player in basketball.
In the spring, Orlandi joined the track and field team and took part in the 100- and 200-meter dash, along with the long jump and the 4x100-meter relay.