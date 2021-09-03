Week 3 preview: Calaveras vs. Ripon Christian

Next up: Calaveras (1-1) vs. Ripon Christian (1-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 3
Place: Frank Meyer Field
2021 season: Calaveras (1-1, 0-0 MLL) – Beat McNair 40-14; lost to Escalon 41-0; Ripon Christian (1-1) – Beat Galt 21-12; lost to Sacramento 35-7
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams
Series record since 2005: The series is tied 0-0
Calaveras 2021 season stats: Passing – Byrd, 1-19-6-0-3; Boitano, 0-1-0-0-1; total, 1-20-6-0-4; Receiving – Brim, 1-6-0; Rushing – Orlandi, 33-212-4; Boitano, 20-84-0; Hopper, 16-71-1; Starr, 6-15-0; Calmese, 2-6-0; Byrd, 5-(-4)-0; Total – 81-384