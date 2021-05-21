Wind doesn't help Bullfrogs out on tennis courts

Tennis is a difficult enough sport on its own, but adding howling winds takes playing a competitive tennis match to a whole other level. On an extremely blustery day, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs lost to the Summerville Bears 7-2 Thursday afternoon in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte picked up its victories in both the boys’ No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches. Junior Bullfrog Bennett Livanos, who is Bret Harte’s No. 1 male player, picked up his second individual win of the season with a 6-0, 6-4 win. Bret Harte’s No. 2 male player, Brandon Vongphairoth, collected his fifth win of the season and needed to come from behind and win the deciding tiebreaker to do so.
On Tuesday, Bret Harte lost to Amador 9-0 in Sutter Creek. Bret Harte has two chances left to pick up a team victory for the 2021 season. The Bullfrogs will take on Argonaut at 3:30 p.m., May 27 in Jackson and then will finish the season against the Sonora Wildcats at 3:30 p.m., June 1 in Angels Camp.