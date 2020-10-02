’Niners claim two victories to bring back home

At long last, the San Francisco 49ers get to leave the Eastern Time Zone. After playing two games on the road against the New York Jets and Giants, the 49ers return to California with back-to-back victories. San Francisco got over .500 with a 36-9 thrashing of the Giants.
Sometimes the schedule can be a saving grace and that was the case for the 49ers. After losing seemingly half their players to injuries, the 49ers were lucky in getting to take on the hapless Giants. With backups playing at a number of key positions, San Francisco dominated New York.
Perhaps what stood out the most was the play of backup quarterback Nick Mullens, who stepped in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Mullens finished 25 for 36 for 343 yards and one touchdown. The fourth-year undrafted quarterback looked confident with the ball in his hands and made strong passes. With the performance Mullens gave, it doesn’t mean that head coach Kyle Shanahan has to rush Garoppolo back from his high-ankle sprain.
Another major takeaway from the win over the Giants was the play from rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk. In the second game of his career, Aiyuk led the team with 70 receiving yards on five receptions. He also rushed for 31 yards and one score. On Monday, Shanahan said that second-year receiver Deebo Samuel will come off the injured reserve. The combination of Aiyuk and Samuel in the passing game could be a treat to watch.
San Francisco didn’t rush the ball like it typically does. The 49ers only gained 93 yards on 35 attempts. But on the flip side, the defense held the Giants to only 66 yards rushing on 15 carries. New York only got a total of 231 yards, compared to San Francisco’s 420.
As has been the case all year, San Francisco suffered some more injuries. Tight end Jordan Reed has an MCL injury, which will land the big target on the injured reserve. But with George Kittle possibly returning this Sunday, the Reed loss isn’t as huge as it could have been.
Up next for San Francisco (2-1) is the Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1), who are coming off a 23-23 tie to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles haven’t looked particularly strong in the first three games of the season and quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled. Because of that, there is a chance that rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts could get some snaps.
Even though the 49ers are still nowhere near being completely healthy, they are still in a lot better shape than the Eagles. Expect San Francisco to win its third straight with a 37-20 victory.