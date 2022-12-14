Bullfrogs score 71 in a 14-point victory over Stone Ridge Christian
For the first time all season, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team has won back-to-back games.

Bret Harte picked up its fifth win of the season in a 71-57 home victory against the Stone Ridge Christian Knights on Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

