Bullfrogs score 71 in a 14-point victory over Stone Ridge Christian

For the first time all season, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team has won back-to-back games.
Bret Harte picked up its fifth win of the season in a 71-57 home victory against the Stone Ridge Christian Knights on Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
When the Bullfrogs end the night in the win column, they typically score plenty of points. In five Bret Harte victories, the Bullfrogs have scored 43, 72, 71, 71 and 71 points. In the three losses, Bret Harte has scored 34, 47 and 49 points.
In eight games, the Bullfrogs have outscored their opponents 458-376 for an average score of 57.2-47.
Bret Harte started the night by outscoring Stone Ridge Christian 18-12 and after scoring 22 and limiting the Knights to 11 in the second quarter, the Bullfrogs led 40-33 at halftime. Bret Harte scored 16 in the third quarter, while Stone Ridge Christian countered with 13. And in the final eight minutes, Stone Ridge Christian outscored Bret Harte 21-15, but the Bullfrogs still collected the 14-point victory.
Bret Harte freshman Tumiso Owens scored five points, had three rebounds and two assists; junior Jacob Archer had 13 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal; junior Chance Herndon had six points, three assists and two steals; junior Walker Maurer scored 11 points and had two rebounds, two assists, two steals and took one charge; senior Carston Weidmann had six points, two boards, two assists and three steals; senior Caden Apley scored a team-high 16 points with four rebounds and one assist; Jacob Hidbon had one rebound; senior Jonah Melton-Cato scored two points and had one rebound and one assist; senior Nathan Reeves scored eight points and had two boards; and junior Austin Blodgett had four points and one steal in the win.
Bret Harte (5-3) will take on Vanguard Prep at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Modesto.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.