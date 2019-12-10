Calaveras and Escalon battle to a 1-1 tie

ESCALON – The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team has played a lot of games in the past week and while it put up a battle against Escalon, the contest ended in a 1-1 tie. Calaveras entered the game with a number of players ill and were unable to play its first- and second-string goalie. So, to walk off the field with a tie was a welcomed result.
“I’m OK with a tie,” Calaveras’ Lauren Simpson said. “We played five games last week, half of our team is sick and we had a third-string goalie. A tie isn’t ideal, but it could have been worse, so I’m happy with it.”
With two goalies on the shelf, Calaveras’ Zoe Stockdale stepped up and put on the gloves. Even though she was under constant pressure, Stockdale didn’t allow a goal in the first 40 minutes of the game and Escalon wasn’t able to get a shot by her until midway through the second half.
“She’s just an amazing athlete,” Calaveras first-year head coach Deanna Williams said. “Zoe is my Swiss Army Knife. I can put her anywhere and she’ll step up to the plate and do what I ask.”
Heading into the second half, the game was tied 0-0, but Simpson made sure to change that. After not being able to put much pressure on Escalon’s defense, Calaveras was able to keep possession on Escalon’s side of the field for much of the second half. Makenna Miller made a perfect pass to Simpson, who tapped the ball in for what turned out to be Calaveras’ only goal of the day.
“I saw Makenna Miller and she crossed the ball before the defense could recover and it was a beautiful cross on the ground right to my feet, so I just finished it,” Simpson said.
Escalon was able to tie the game a few minutes after Simpson’s goal and the score remained 1-1. Although her team was unable to pick up the win, Williams was much more pleased with the second half of play than she was with the opening 40 minutes.
“We were just lazy in the first half,” Williams said. “We weren’t talking, we weren’t moving and we were not supporting each other. It was much better in the second half.”
Calaveras will next play at 5:45 Thursday on the road against Stagg.