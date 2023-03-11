CHAMPIONS: Bullfrogs claim CIF State D5 title with 23-point victory to cap historic season

SACRAMENTO – The Golden 1 Center may be the home of the Sacramento Kings, but from 10-11:59 a.m., it belonged to the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team.
They may have finished second in the Mother Lode League and second in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V rankings, but as of Saturday at noon, the Bullfrogs were second to none.
In front of an overwhelming pro Bret Harte crowd, the Bullfrogs made history by becoming the very first Bret Harte basketball team to claim the title of state champions. After 33 games played and a season that stretched 131 days, the Bullfrogs ended their outstanding year by beating Marina 62-39 to become the CIF State Division V champions on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
The 2022-23 girls’ basketball team is the first Bret Harte team in any sport to become state champions since the 1989 girls’ cross country team reached the top of the mountain 34 years ago. For Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill, being on a state championship team still didn’t seem real nearly an hour after the final buzzer sounded.
“It’s out of this world; it’s crazy,” Tutthill said with an ear-to-ear smile. “It makes me ecstatic. It’s just crazy.”
When Ashlin Arias got ready for practice to begin her senior season, she never imagined that when she took her uniform off for the final time that it would be with a state championship medal around her neck.
“I never thought we’d be state champions,” Arias said. “I thought we’d face some challenges against a team in the state playoffs and just not make it here. But hey, we made it and did it.”
Arias wasn’t the only one who didn’t circle March 11, 2023, on their calendar as a day to keep free. When he was hired late in the summer, Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham was more worried about trying to install a new system and to get to know his new players, rather than spending his time dreaming about hoisting a state championship trophy high in the air in front of over 300 Bret Harte fans.
“No, not anywhere near this point,” Eltringham said about where he thought the season would go when he took the job. “There was a lot of stress when I took the job because they had done so well last year by making it to sections. That was a big deal, and it put a lot of pressure on me when I took over. And then to only have two days of practice to go into the season was kind of scary.”
While Eltringham was scared at the beginning of the season, Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox did her best to calm her nerves heading into her final career high school basketball game. Fox was determined to win, but she knows what it feels like to lose under the bright lights of Golden 1 Center, as it happened twice already to her in two years.
“I did have confidence in us, but there is always that little bit of doubt,” Fox said. “I did think sections would turn out differently than it did and that bit me in the butt. I was just trying to have an optimistic mindset.”
On Feb. 21, Bret Harte beat Big Valley Christian 51-21 to punch its ticket to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section D5 championship game. After the 30-point victory, senior Bullfrog Kadyn Rolleri talked about how excited she was to play at Golden 1 Center for the first time and she mentioned that there might be another trip to Sacramento a few weeks later, which turned out to be the state championship game. And while Rolleri wasn’t making any guarantees like Broadway Joe Namath, she did hope that her prediction would come to fruition, which it did.
“At the time, it was just me wishing,” Rolleri said. “But knowing the strength of the girls on the team and how much we wanted this, I knew that we’d strive to make our way back and make sure this would happen.”
As she took the court for her final career basketball game, Rolleri was determined to not leave without becoming a state champion. The Bret Harte senior knows what it feels like to lose with a championship on the line and she wasn’t going to let it happen again.
“As soon as we stepped on this court, I said, ‘OK, we have to win,’” Rolleri said. “And it was not only for us, but for the community, our families and our coach. It was so honoring to even have the chance to be out on this court again.”
This was the third time that Arias has played at Golden 1 Center and the second time in 14 days. Having a history of playing on the NBA floor was an advantage for Arias and the Bullfrogs.
“It definitely helped,” Arias said. “When I went out there, I didn’t feel any nerves because we were here just a few weeks ago and I’ve already felt this, and I already played here. It felt like it was the home court, and it was just the same as if we were in front of our fans at home.”
Dominating from start to finish
The last time the Bullfrogs were on the Golden 1 floor, they fell behind Valley Christian 23-13 at the end of the first quarter and were unable to climb all the way back. That wasn’t the case against Marina.
Bret Harte jumped out to a 10-0 lead, with the first three points coming from freshman Maddie Kane on a basket from downtown, which was rewarded with a, “SHE’S A FRESHMAN” chant from the Bullfrog student section. After Kane’s trey, Fox scored back-to-back baskets after recording steals and junior Chase Silva capped the run by draining a corner 3-pointer to put the Bullfrogs up 10-0 with 4:15 to play in the opening quarter.
The early lead only added extra fuel to the fire of the Bret Harte fans, who made the trip from Calaveras County to Sacramento. With Bret Harte High School being a one-and-a-half-hour drive, rather than the over six hour, 400-mile drive from Marina High School in Huntington Beach, the Bullfrog faithful outnumbered the Viking fans and it showed. Constant chants and cheers coming from those in purple and gold echoed throughout the Golden 1 Center from pregame warmups, to after the girls walked off the floor with the championship trophy.
“It did feel like we had home court advantage and that was because of all the fans we had,” Tutthill said. “Everyone who was here and supporting us and cheering us on really helped drive us to the win.”
Rolleri added, “It really warmed my heart. Growing up in such a small community, you see how blessed you are to be supported by all these people. Even though there are times where you wish that we had a bigger student section, the fact that they traveled all this way from home just to come watch us is truly amazing. We cannot be any luckier.”
After starting the game on a 10-0 run, Bret Harte scored five more points and the Bullfrogs ended the opening quarter with a 15-8 lead.
Bret Harte’s offensive momentum continued early in the second quarter, as Silva scored four unanswered points to put the Bullfrogs up by 11. The Vikings battled back and cut the deficit to six with 3:36 to play in the half. Bret Harte responded by ending the second quarter on a 9-3 run with points from Fox, Rolleri and Kane. At halftime, Bret Harte led 32-20.
Although the Bullfrogs were hitting their shots on offense, Rolleri feels that it was the play on defense that was the biggest factor in not only the opening 16 minutes, but the entire game.
“It was our defense that led us tonight,” Rolleri said. “We were getting pressured on offense, and it was getting to the point where we were getting a little bit antsy. We were doing whatever we could to get the ball to the hoop. On the defensive end, we were so much more settled, and we knew what was going on and we knew that we had each other’s backs no matter what.”
Bret Harte’s scoring slowed down in the third quarter, as the Bullfrogs scored only 12 points but also limited Marina to 10. Arias and Tutthill both scored three points, while Fox, Rolleri and Silva all made one basket apiece. Heading into the final eight minutes of the season, Bret Harte led 44-30.
The Bullfrogs didn’t hold anything back in the fourth quarter. With Fox leading the way with nine points, Bret Harte scored 18 and held Marina to eight. Midway through the quarter, Fox looked at the scoreboard and for the first time, she realized that becoming a state champion was no longer just a dream, but a reality.
“Around the fourth quarter, the emotions started to build up in me, but I was trying to stay calm because anything can happen,” Fox said. “But I did have a good feeling at that time.”
Fox’s good feeling was enhanced when the final buzzer sounded, and Bret Harte officially beat Marina by 23 to become state champions. Fox finished her Bret Harte career with a double-double, which was made up of 22 points and a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with her four assists, five steals and two blocks; Rolleri had six points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals; Kane had seven points, one rebound and one assist; Silva had nine points, seven rebounds and one steal; Tutthill scored 10 with six boards, one steal and three blocks; Arias had five points, three rebounds, two assists and one block; and senior CJ DesBouillons had three points, one assist and one steal.
“That’s them; they dominated on both ends of the floor,” Eltringham said. “The way they played today is what makes me proud.”
Capping a great year
Bret Harte’s trip to Sacramento wasn’t meant for photos or the sights. The job was to capture a state championship and that’s just what the Bullfrogs did and for Eltringham, he couldn't have been happier with the way it was done.
“We made this feel like we were coming to take something, and you have to have it that way,” Eltringham said. “When you are in the state championship, you have to raise your level and know that the other team is going to come to play, and you have to take that away from them. Our motto coming into this was: ‘Put a stamp on this season,’ and they did.”
Tutthill added, “Like Jeff (Eltringham) told us, this was a business trip where you go and do your work and then you come home and celebrate.”
The state championship victory was the final high school game for Bret Harte’s senior group of Fox, Rolleri, Arias, DesBouillons, Teagan Serpa and Mackenzie Carroll. After breaking her leg in a basketball game in January 2022, Rolleri was unsure if she’d ever return to the hardwood. So, to finish her basketball career as a state champion was the perfect end to her incredible story.
“I honestly didn’t know if I was going to go on the court again,” Rolleri said. “Being out here with these girls, it broke my heart in a good way to know that I’m out here with them. It was just a miracle to even be able to play again and to go this far.”
For the 11 Bret Harte players, they will always be known as the first Bullfrog basketball squad to win a state championship. They will have that bond forever. And while Fox has accomplished many great things in her athletic career, being a state champion is something she will always cherish and think back on with pride.
“I couldn't even ask for anything better,” Fox said. “This is something that I can carry with me for the rest of my life and get to tell everyone that, ‘Oh, me and my basketball team my senior year were state champs.’”
The 2022-23 CIF State Division V Champion Bret Harte Bullfrogs (26-7) are: Aariah Fox, Kadyn Rolleri, Maddie Kane, Chase Silva, Makenna Tutthill, Sophie Bouma, Ashlin Arias, CJ DesBouillons, Bailey Eltringham, Teagan Serpa and Mackenzie Carroll. The Bullfrogs are coached by Jeff Eltringham and assisted by Chris “Doc” Iwata and Brock Pierce.