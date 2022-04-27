Boitano shoots a team-low 53 in Calaveras' loss to Wildcats

Calaveras senior Dominic Boitano continues to improve as the 2022 golf season nears its end. In a 240-292 loss to the Sonora Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, Boitano led his squad by shooting a team low.

Boitano finished the day with a 53; Mason Neelens shot a 56; senior Travis Byrd carded a 57; junior Merrick Strange shot a 60; and Logan Peterson shot a 66.

When it came to Boitano’s afternoon, Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said, “Dominic shot another good round. He is showing solid improvement.”

Calaveras will host the Summerville Bears at 3 p.m. on Thursday at La Contenta.

