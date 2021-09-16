Golfers look to a higher power to have a prayer on the links

The format of counting one best ball for the foursome, meant that each senior golfer, including atheists, spent the night before praying that one of the better golfers would be on their team. Lots of prayers continued on the course as the Lord’s name was used profusely, especially after a poor shot Sept. 8 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
Having their prayers answered with an outrageous score of 16-under par was the team of Gary Stockeland, long-hitting Alan Couchman, dapper Norm Miley and newbie Ken Jones. Stockeland was the leading money-winner for August and, even when his game is off, he continues to rake in the cash. He says if he’d known he’d make this much cash playing golf, he would have retired sooner.
Assisted by a card-in, local winemaker Larry Parenti, Gary Eaton, and retired fire captain Dave Moyles, blazed their way into second. Parenti occasionally is known to whine if his game is off. Dave Mullen and Jim Maxam, aided by steady bandits Ken Phillips and Gene Weatherby, claimed third.
Club captain Louis Luna rallied along with Roger La Fleur, dynamic Dan Borges, and sneaky-good Ed Bruenn to claim a share of fourth. Joining them were Mike Kasperson, George Dillon, Bill Gylling and Charlie Moore. Gylling and Moore demonstrated what ham-and-egging it is all about, so much so that they earned hero worship status from their two partners. One golfer was so upset by his play that he sat at the bar afterwards lamenting his play. The bartender told him to, “Gin and bear it.”
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8, no one from the white tees hit the green. From the golds, Moyles smoked the green with the shot-of-the-day (2 feet, 6 inches) to beat out Gylling. From the reds, drop-dead good-looking Bob Silva dominated Ralph Johnson’s second-place finish. On No. 13, once again, no one from the whites hit the green. What’s the matter with these guys? From the golds, Stockeland added to his fortune as his easily bested Parenti. Red tee champ Larry Rupley’s shot bounced off a tree, but was good enough to beat Dillon for first.