Volleyball playoffs: Bret Harte rewarded with No. 2 seed in D5; Calaveras gets No. 6 in D4

Less than 24 hours after the regular season concluded, both Bret Harte and Calaveras learned their seedings for the 2021 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section volleyball playoffs. And both teams were pleased with what they discovered.
After finishing the season with an overall record of 16-6 and going 10-4 in the Mother Lode League, which was second only to the first-place Sonora Wildcats, Bret Harte earned the No. 2 seed in the division V bracket. As for Calaveras, who finished 19-11 and 10-5 in league play, it received the No. 6 seed in the division IV bracket.
Both teams will begin the playoffs on their home courts and will play their first matches at 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Bret Harte will begin its run to the section championship against No. 15 Delta, who is out of the Central Valley Conference. Delta finished the season with an overall record of 8-8, while going 7-7 in league play and finishing fourth. Bret Harte and Delta have not faced any common opponents in 2021.
“We are grateful to have received the No. 2 spot, as it means we get to play on our home court longer, especially when we were robbed of a ‘last home game’ for our seniors,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “The Bret Harte community has been extremely supportive of our season and we look forward to playing in front of them some more.”
The winner of the Bret Harte vs. Delta game will take on the winner of No. 7 Le Grand vs. No. 10 Langston Hughes Academy.
As for No. 6 Calaveras, it will host No. 11 Hughson at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. The Huskies finished the season 11-12 overall and in fourth place in the Trans Valley League with a 4-7 record. Calaveras and Hughson each played Buhach Colony and Bret Harte in 2021. Both squads lost to Buhach Colony, and Calaveras beat Bret Harte once and lost to the Bullfrogs twice, while Hughson lost to Bret Harte early in the season.
“Being the sixth seed in the division puts us in a good spot to start off the playoffs,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley said. “It is an amazing opportunity to be able to play the first round in our home gym. It is a testament to the heart that the team has invested this season. Hosting the first round will be an advantage to play in the Mike Flock Gym with a larger crowd and student section to cheer on the team.”
The winner of Calaveras vs. Hughson will take on the winner of No. 3 Ripon vs. No. 14 Galt. Mother Lode League champion Sonora earned the No. 2 seed in division IV and will host Venture Academy. The only way for Calaveras and Sonora to face one another would be in the semifinals, with a trip to the section championship game on the line.
The quarterfinals for both Bret Harte and Calaveras will be Thursday, with the semifinals on Nov. 2 and the section championship game is scheduled for Nov. 6.