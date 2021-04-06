Defending league champs are too much for Calaveras

Calaveras had won two games in a row and were feeling good about life heading into Tuesday’s contest against the Summerville Bears. Even though the Calaveras boys’ soccer team has improved since the beginning of the short soccer season, the defending Mother Lode League champion Bears were able to hand Calaveras a 3-0 defeat at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne.
Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham knows that he currently doesn’t have a squad that has the ability to go toe-to-toe with a polished team like Summerville. But he hopes that the experience his younger players are getting will help push them in the right direction for the next couple of years.
“It never feels good to lose 3-0, but we have tried to stay realistic this season,” Leetham said. “We are such a young team and these games this year have been so valuable to the future success of our program. We are so grateful we got to have a season at all. And, so grateful our five seniors could have a senior season, too. We are looking forward to honoring them Thursday at our senior night ceremony before the game.”
Calaveras (3-4-0 Mother Lode League) will finish its season with a rematch against the Bears at 5:15 p.m., Thursday at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.