Calaveras and Linden battle to a 2-2 tie

For 60 minutes, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team were able to tame the Linden Lions. The Red Hawks had a 2-0 lead and were playing tough on their home field.
The last 20 minutes of the night didn’t go Calaveras’ way. The Lions scored twice, with the final goal coming on a penalty kick with five minutes to play and the former Mother Lode League foes walked off the field with a 2-2 tie on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras sophomore Victoria Velasco scored the first goal of the night and her first goal of the season with an assist from senior Abby Whiting. The Red Hawks padded their lead with a goal from junior Giavana Minatre with an assist from senior Maddie Simpson. The Minatre goal was her fifth of the season, which leads the team.
The Red Hawks held onto their 2-0 lead until the Lions scored midway through the second half and then added their final goal late in the game.
Calaveras (1-3-2) will next host Stagg at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday in San Andreas.
