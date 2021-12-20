Bret Harte beats Johansen by double-digits for the second time in December

After back-to-back losses, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team not only got back into the win column, but they did so without much pressure.
For the second time this season, the Bullfrogs took on the Johansen Vikings and for the second time, the Bullfrogs handed the Vikings a double-digit loss. Bret Harte picked up its seventh win of the season with a 51-27 victory over Johansen Monday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The first time the two teams met, Bret Harte beat Johansen 50-30 at the Escalon Tournament in early December. Having already collected one victory over the Vikings helped the Bullfrogs know how to attack their opponents Monday night.
“We kind of knew how to work as a team, how to spread out the court and what different plays they had,” Bret Harte senior Jadyn DeCosta said.
In their most recent game against El Dorado, the Bullfrogs had a hard time scoring points in the opening period and those struggles paved the way for a loss. Against Johansen, Bret Harte had no problem putting the ball through the basket in the opening eight minutes.
Bret Harte jumped out to a 4-0 lead with baskets from senior Ally Stoy and sophomore Chase Silva. Johansen scored its first basket of the night, but the Bullfrogs countered by going on a 6-0 run with baskets from Stoy, DeCosta and Silva. The Vikings scored again with 4:17 to play and then Bret Harte ended the quarter with another 6-0 run, this time with baskets from DeCosta, Stoy and Sophie Bouma. Heading into the second quarter, Bret Harte led 16-4.
“Starting out fast just brings more confidence to the whole team,” DeCosta said. “Getting ahead early gives us a great start and really helps us out.”
Bret Harte’s scoring outburst slowed down in the second quarter, but the Bullfrogs were still able to outscore the Vikings 8-5. Bret Harte got points from junior Ashlin Arias, junior Kadyn Rolleri, Stoy and Silva. Stoy scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the first half.
“Ally is doing the basic fundamentals that we work on and she had a great game,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said. “She was a force inside and I’m really proud of her.”
Leading 24-9 to begin the third quarter, Stoy quickly scored in the paint to push Bret Harte’s lead to 17. Later in the quarter, the Bullfrogs got baskets from DeCosta, Stoy, Fox and Arias and had a comfortable 35-16 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, Bret Harte scored 16 points and junior CJ DesBouillons was responsible for nine of them. After not scoring in the first three quarters, DesBouillons found her groove and drained three shots from downtown for her only three baskets of the game. Fox and Bouma also recorded baskets and Rolleri added a free throw in the fourth quarter.
Stoy led all scorers with 14 points; DesBouillons scored nine points; DeCosta and Silva each finished with six points; Arias, Bouma and Fox scored four points; and Rolleri finished the evening with three points.
“It was a good win for us tonight and they were having fun,” Reid said. “I told the girls before the game that I have to do a better job coaching and have myself be the summer league Billy and have them be the summer league team that we had. That team was having fun and weren’t tight before the games and that’s who they were tonight and it was good to see that.”