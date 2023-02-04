With a blowout victory over Bret Harte and a Sonora loss, Calaveras captures MLL championship outright
Calaveras beat Bret Harte 70-27 on Friday night. 

With 1:39 to play in the third quarter, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team had a commanding 59-22 lead over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs.

Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton stood up from his seat on the bench with an ear-to-ear grin. The veteran coach walked down his bench and shook hands with each one of his players. Clifton had just received word that over in Tuolumne, the Summerville Bears upset the Sonora Wildcats 61-47.

Elijah Malamed shoots from the corner in the first quarter. 
Calaveras senior Tyler Maddock scored five points against Bret Harte. 
Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton got to experience senior night as a parent, as his son, Jay, was honored before the game.
Bret Harte junior Jake Archer scored nine points against Calaveras. 
Bret Harte senior Carston Weidmann scored a team-high 10 points. 
Bret Harte senior Caden Apley passes after pulling down a rebound. 
Calaveras senior Noah Cardenas walks in front of the Red Hawk student section on Friday night. 
