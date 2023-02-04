With a blowout victory over Bret Harte and a Sonora loss, Calaveras captures MLL championship outright

With 1:39 to play in the third quarter, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team had a commanding 59-22 lead over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs.
Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton stood up from his seat on the bench with an ear-to-ear grin. The veteran coach walked down his bench and shook hands with each one of his players. Clifton had just received word that over in Tuolumne, the Summerville Bears upset the Sonora Wildcats 61-47.
Why did Summerville’s victory over Sonora matter so much to Clifton?
Heading into the night, Calaveras had a one-game lead over Sonora in the Mother Lode League standings with two games left to play. With Sonora losing to Summerville and Calaveras taking care of Bret Harte 70-27 on Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas, the Red Hawks became outright Mother Lode League champions for the first time since 2017.
Calaveras is now back-to-back league champs, although the title was shared with Sonora in 2021. The Mother Lode League championship is also the ninth for Clifton in his outstanding coaching career at Calaveras.
The evening began with Jay Clifton, Tyler Maddock, Thomas Davison, Braeden Orlandi, Noah Cardenas, Jose de Juan, Merrick Strange and Elijah Malamed honored for senior night and ended with an outright league title following a victory over the rival Bullfrogs.
“It was just one of those nights where it felt like everything went our way,” Clifton said. “It’s not like we didn’t earn it; it just felt that way from the get-go.”
In over two decades of coaching at Calaveras, Clifton has been a part of many senior night festivities. But for the first time in his life, Clifton did not participate as a coach, but as a father. Clifton, got to experience senior night through the eyes of a father and not just as a coach, as his oldest son, Jay, was part of the senior group being honored before the game.
“It was half enjoyable and half sad to be honest with you,” Clifton said. “I didn’t really know how I felt about it going in and it was weird, but it felt right at the same time.”
Playing Calaveras couldn’t have come at a worse time for Bret Harte. Not only were the Red Hawks winners of 12 in a row heading into the county clash, but the Bullfrogs were nowhere near being at full strength. Because of illnesses, Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett was without a couple of players, and he had to pull two members from the junior varsity team up just to make sure he wouldn't run out of bodies.
“We’ve been sick and down for the past two-and-a-half weeks,” Barnett said. “I don’t think we’ve had a full team at practice for the last month. I think it was good for the young kids to realize that it’s bigger, stronger and faster (on the varsity level) and the environment gets crazy. We always usually bring somebody up on a Friday night and they sit on the bench and unfortunately, too many times it’s been a blowout and it’s, ‘Hey, let’s put them in and let them experience it.’ It’s tough, but our guys played as hard as they could.”
The Red Hawks—now winners of 13 straight—began the night looking like one of the top teams in the section. Calaveras scored 21 points in the first quarter and 15 of those came from 3-point land. Jay and freshman Ryan Clifton both made two shots from behind the arc, while Malamed drained one. Bret Harte got five points from senior Carston Weidmann and two points from junior Jacob Archer and senior Jonah Melton-Cato, but Calaveras had a strong 21-11 lead after one quarter.
“They came out of the gate hitting shots and they just kept coming,” Barnett said.
After making five shots from behind the arc in the first quarter, Calaveras did one better in the second. Jay Clifton paved the way with three 3-point baskets, while Davison, Orlandi and Malamed all made one from downtown. Jay Clifton scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half from 3-point land. Bret Harte could only counter with six points in the second quarter, which included a 3-point basket from Archer and at halftime, Calaveras led 46-17.
After making 11 shots from behind the arc in the first half, Calaveras concentrated on scoring in the paint in the final 16 points. Aside from another basket from 3-point range from Jay Clifton, the other 16 points scored in the third quarter came as 2-point baskets or free throws. Malamed scored five points, while Strange and junior Corbin Curran each scored four. Bret Harte scored seven points in the third quarter, with Archer scoring four and Weidmann contributing for the other three. After three quarters, Calaveras was up 65-24.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Calaveras scored five points and Bret Harte answered with three.
Archer finished the night with nine points; junior Chance Herndon scored two; Weidmann finished with a team-high 10 points; senior Caden Apley scored four points; and Melton-Cato added two points in the loss.
As for Calaveras, Jay Clifton scored a game-high 22 points with six 3-point baskets while going 4 for 4 from the free throw line; Ryan Clifton scored eight; Maddock scored five; Davison scored four; Orlandi scored three; Cardenas finished with two points; Strange had six points; Malamed scored 16; and Curran finished the night with four points.
Barnett is confident that Calaveras will have a strong showing in the playoffs, but he will not lose any sleep over not having to deal with Calaveras’ senior trio of Clifton, Malamed and Orlandi anymore.
“I respect Kraig (Clifton) and everything that Calaveras does, but I did say individually to Orlandi, Malamed and Jay, ‘I’m not going to lie, I’m tired of dealing with you and I’m not going to be sad to see you go. But good luck in the playoffs,’” Barnett said with a chuckle. “They (Calaveras) play hard, and they have good basketball players. I expect to see them make a deep run in the section playoffs.”
Calaveras (22-4, 9-0 MLL) needs just one more victory to finish the Mother Lode League season 10-0. And should Calaveras’ girls’ team also pick up one more win, it will be the first time that a school has a boys’ and girls’ team go undefeated in league play since Bret Harte did it in 1987.
Even if Calaveras does enter the playoffs as undefeated league champions, Clifton knows that the journey to a section title will not be an easy one. And while his team is playing its best basketball of the year, Clifton has been around long enough to know that anything can happen in the postseason.
“I do feel that way,” Clifton said about his team playing its best basketball of the season, “but we need to be aware, and I’ve been here before where it can all be lost in a second. We have to stay on top of things mentally, and physically, we need to try and stay healthy. If we can do that and not lose our momentum, that’s the challenge now, but I do like where we are at.”