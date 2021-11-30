A strong second half led to Bret Harte's victory over Linden

LINDEN – At the end of the first 16 minutes of basketball, Bret Harte and the Linden Lions were tied 23-23. In the final 16 minutes, Bret Harte outscored Linden 31-19.
Behind a strong second half, the Bullfrogs picked up their second win of the 2021-22 season by beating the Lions 54-42 Tuesday night in Linden.
“We picked our intensity up and it started on the defensive side,” Bret Harte senior Erik Trent said about the difference between the first two quarters and the final two quarters. “We got some energy into it and realized that we needed to play together and be more intense on the offensive side with smarter shots. We started to work the ball around a little better and we worked together.”
The Bullfrogs started the night by hitting their shots. Junior Carston Weidmann drained a 3-point basket for the first points of the evening, while junior Jaden Stritenberger and Trent added points in the paint to put Bret Harte up 7-4.
After an 8-0 Linden run, Weidmann drained his second shot from downtown and the Bullfrogs trailed the Lions 12-10 with 2:58 to play in the first quarter. Linden extended its lead to 18-10 with 50 seconds left in the quarter, but Bret Harte senior Kenny Scott gave the Bullfrogs two more points with a steal-and-basket. Bret Harte trailed 18-12 heading into the second quarter.
After Bret Harte and Linden exchanged baskets early in the quarter, Trent recorded points with a layup and Weidmann added a free throw to bring the deficit to 20-17. The Lions hit a 3-point basket with 3:51 to play in the half, which turned out to be the final points the home team would get in the quarter.
Trailing 23-17, Bret Harte ended the half on a 6-0 run with five points from Trent and a free throw from Scott. Even though the game was tied 23-23 at halftime, Trent and the rest of the Bullfrogs were unhappy with their performance in the first half.
“We all knew that we could have been playing a lot better than we were,” Trent said. “We said that we were going to give each other 110% and we just came out and worked together and that’s what turned it around.”
The score remained close early in the third quarter, with Bret Harte getting baskets from senior Noah Adams, senior Bradey Tutthill and Stritenberger, but with 4:55 left in the quarter, the game was tied 30-30.
Adams made two free throws to put Bret Harte up by two and the Bullfrogs never surrendered the lead. Trent followed with a coast-to-coast basket and Stritenberger capped the 6-0 run with points in the paint. The third quarter ended with Bret Harte leading 38-35.
The Bullfrogs kept their offensive momentum going early in the fourth quarter, as Trent scored in traffic and Weidmann added two points following a rebound. Bret Harte continued to add to its lead, as Trent, Tutthill, Stritenberger and Weidmann all recorded points in the final five minutes of play.
“We were attacking more,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said following the 12-point victory. “We were looking to score versus just looking to shoot. We got to the free throw line and we started playing more physically offensively and were strong going to the basket.”
Trent scored a game-high 18 points; Weidmann and Stritenberger each scored 11 points; Adams added six points; Bradley Ransom and Scott each scored three points; and Tutthill scored two points in the win.
“We played hard in the second half,” Barnett said. “This group is playing hard. And all that I can hope for is that we continue to get better every day.”
Bret Harte will look to run its record to 3-0 when it hosts Vanguard Prep Thursday in Angels Camp.
“It’s nice to get the win and build confidence,” Trent said.