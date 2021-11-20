Season begins with a strong home victory for Bullfrogs over Hughson

Having a good performance that ended in a victory was exactly what Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett wanted to begin the season. The Bullfrogs outscored the Hughson Huskies in all four quarters on their way to a 47-30 win Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs only played five games during the short spring season and Barnett wants his players to enjoy every moment they have playing together and to relish each victory.
“A lot of these guys didn’t get to play last year and we talked about knowing that this could be taken away from us at any moment, so enjoy it,” Barnett said. We are going to enjoy it and go back to work on Monday.”
Bret Harte began the game by outscoring Hughson 12-8 in the opening eight minutes. Jonah Melton-Cato, Carston Weidman, Jaden Stritenberger, Erik Trent and Noah Adams contributed for points in the first quarter.
The Bullfrogs exploded for 17 points in the second quarter. Weidman and Bradly Ransom each scored four points, while Trent knocked down a 3-point basket, and Jake Archer, Adams and Bradey Tutthill all made field goals.
Bret Harte led 29-18 at halftime and Barnett only had a few adjustments he wanted to see from his players in the second half.
“I wanted them to continue to play hard,” Barnett said. “We played really hard in the first half and got some good minutes from everybody. And then I wanted to just tighten things up. Right now, we need to be a little more efficient. Offensively, it looked like a first game.”
The Bullfrogs scored just eight points in the third quarter, but held Hughson to only four. In the fourth quarter, Bret Harte went on a 9-3 run with points from Weidman, Archer and Trent. The Bullfrogs outscored the Huskies 10-8 in the final eight minutes for the 47-30 win.
Weidman scored a game-high 15 points; Trent scored nine; Adams scored six; Stritenberger scored five; Archer and Ransom each scored four; Tutthill scored two; while Melton-Cato and Cooper Oliver each scored one in the win.
“I’m most impressed with the physicality of my guys,” Barnett said. “Hughson was very physical and we withstood it and ended up getting to the free throw line quite a bit. We didn’t buckle with how physical they were.”