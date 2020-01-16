Calaveras wrestling takes care of Bears

The Calaveras High School wrestling team picked up a 59-24 win over the Summerville Bears Wednesday night in Tuolumne.
Calaveras got pins from Garrett Randolph, CJ Meza, Jake Black, Caden Villegas, Tim Alec and Donivan Giangregorio. And senior Owen Murphy picked up a dominant win with a 17-2 technical fall.
In the female matches, Calaveras’ Calista Randolph and Jamie Smith each won by pin. And Calaveras’ JV team beat Summerville 54-18, with pins from Ryan Starr, Dylan Franeschi and Tyler Statzell.
Calaveras will host Bret Harte and Argonaut Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.