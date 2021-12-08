Calaveras boys' soccer suffers first shutout loss of the year

With Mother Lode League play right around the corner, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team is hoping to have as much momentum as possible when the league season starts. Tuesday’s home game against Ripon didn’t help when it came to picking up any extra momentum.
For the first time all year, Calaveras went 80 minutes without scoring a goal. Heading into the matchup with Ripon, Calaveras was averaging slightly over two goals per game. On Tuesday night, Calaveras lost to Ripon 2-0 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras had won two in a row heading into Tuesday’s home matchup and head coach Rob Leetham felt his team was going to put up a good fight against Ripon, which didn’t happen.
“To be honest, I’m a little perplexed on what went wrong tonight,” Leetham said. “After playing so well in our last two wins, I thought we had some nice momentum going. Maybe we are feeling the aftereffects of a tough, physical tournament last weekend. We need to get back in rhythm quickly though, with Mother Lode League play starting next week.”
Calaveras (4-3-0), will wrap up its preseason schedule on Thursday against Union Mine in San Andreas. Calaveras starts league play Dec. 14 at home against Sonora and then will host Bret Harte two days later.