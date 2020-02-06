Calaveras girls’ soccer enjoys senior night

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team made their final home game of the season a memorable one. Calaveras knocked off Argonaut 3-0 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras took the lead in the opening five minutes with a goal from Zoe Stockdale. The final two scores came from Loren Simpson and Makenna Miller.
“We played really well,” Calaveras first-year head coach Deanna Williams said. “It was senior night, so a lot of my seniors played their hearts out tonight.”
With the win and a Bret Harte loss, Calaveras (3-6-0 MLL) clinched a playoff spot as the No. 4 seed in the Mother Lode League. Calaveras will finish its regular season at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11 against the Bullfrogs at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.