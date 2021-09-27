More experience gained for Calaveras girls' water polo at McNair Tournament

One week after the Calaveras High School boys’ water polo team got to take part in the McNair Water Polo Tournament, it was time for the Calaveras girls’ squad to show what they could do at the same event.
Calaveras placed fifth out of six teams during the two-day tournament Sept. 24-25 at McNair High School in Stockton.
Calaveras lost to McNair 10-3 early in the tournament on the 24th. Calaveras got its goals from Holly Skrbina, Jordan Barry and Aminah Halepota. In a 13-6 loss to Mountain House, all of Calaveras’ goals came in the second half. Skrbina and Shelby Dickey scored in the third quarter, while Skrbina and Mia Rivas each scored once in the final period and Aminah Halepota scored twice.
Calaveras picked up two wins, both over Weston Ranch. In a 17-8 victory, Calaveras got three goals from Marissa DeMasters, four from Skrbina, one from Barry, five from Halepota, two from Dickey and one from Rhianon Cavendour and Emily Fuller. And in Calaveras’ 13-6 win over Weston Ranch, DeMasters scored once, Skrbina found the back of the net five times, Dickey scored three times, Halepota scored twice and Cavendour added one goal.
“Some of the games were real physical games, which helped my girls grow in their game play,” Calaveras first-year head coach Mike Vertar said. “By the end of the tournament, the girls learned how to play more aggressively and what they needed to do to stop stronger teams.”
Skrbina was named to the all-tournament team. Calaveras will take on Amador on Tuesday in Sutter Creek and will host Bret Harte Thursday in San Andreas. Games start at 4/5 p.m.