Bocce tournament meant to be ‘healing’ event

One of the largest gatherings of bocce ball players in Calaveras County is set to take place May 1 in Murphys.
A benefit for the Murphys Business Association and the Native Sons is being sponsored by the Bocce Buddies, a local group which plays a weekly game every Monday night.
Currently, 40 teams have signed up to play in the tournament, which will be held at the bocce ball courts by Murphys Park. The game style will be social bocce, which is different from league bocce. Competition will begin at 10 a.m. and the finals will start at 4 p.m.
Some of the team who will be taking part will make the trip to Murphys from the Bay Area, Sacramento, Sonora and Richmond, Va.
“We see this event as not only a fundraiser, but a time for some healing from the pandemic,” Bocce Buddies commissioner Jan Schulz said. “Many local non-profit organizations have been hurt financially due to Covid. Numerous businesses have made donations for the benefit and many shops are sponsoring teams.”
Some local players already signed up to play are: Merita Callaway, Calaveras County supervisor; Scott Nanik, Calaveras County Schools superintendent; Vallecito school board members Tom Eising and Tom Pratt; and Murphys Community Club Director Steve Gonzales.
There is a waiting list for those still interested in playing, but the limit is currently full at 40. The cost to play is $50. Beverages such as water, wine and beer will be available for purchase.
Spectators must practice social distancing and wear a mask. Players are not required to wear a mask, but must also practice social distancing.
For more information, contact Schulz at janschulz@hotmail.com.