Playoff volleyball: Bret Harte gets the No. 2 seed in D5; Calaveras is No. 12 in D4

Less than 24 hours after the regular season concluded, both the Bret Harte and Calaveras volleyball teams learned their postseason futures.
Bret Harte got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and will get a first-round bye, while Calaveras got the No. 12 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs and will take on No. 5 Central Catholic in Modesto. The opening round of the playoffs will begin on Oct. 25.
Bret Harte finished the regular season with an overall record of 19-4 and went 13-2 in the Mother Lode League, which was good enough for second place just one game behind Sonora. The Bullfrogs capped Mother Lode League play by winning eight league matches in a row, which is the longest league streak for Bret Harte since pre-2004.
As a result of Bret Harte’s strong season, which included a victory over Sonora, the No. 1 seed in the D4 brackets, the Bullfrogs got the No. 2 seed for the second consecutive year. Unlike in 2021, Bret Harte will not have to play in the opening round of the postseason. No. 1 Ripon Christian, No. 3 Big Valley Christian and No. 4 Bradshaw Christian also received first round byes.
With a free pass out of the first round, the Bullfrogs will take on the winner of No. 7 Mariposa vs. No. 10 John Adams Academy at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Barring any major upsets, Calaveras’ run to the section championship will have to be done away from San Andreas. Calaveras begins the playoffs against No. 5 Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Modesto. The Red Hawks went 16-14 overall and posted an 8-7 record in the Mother Lode League and placed third in the standings.
Central Catholic finished the regular season with an overall record of 13-9 and went 5-5 in the Valley Oak League. The Raiders won six matches in a row before losing to Oakdale in five sets to end the regular season. Calaveras and Central Catholic have not had any common opponents in 2022 and the two teams have not met since 2015. Calaveras and Central Catholic have played each other six times since 2006 and Calaveras leads the series 6-0.
The winner of No. 5 Central Catholic vs. No. 12 Calaveras will take on the winner of No. 4 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 13 Ben Holt College Prep on Oct. 27.
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV and V championship game is scheduled for Nov. 5.