Playoff volleyball: Bret Harte gets the No. 2 seed in D5; Calaveras is No. 12 in D4
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Entrprise

Less than 24 hours after the regular season concluded, both the Bret Harte and Calaveras volleyball teams learned their postseason futures.

Bret Harte got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and will get a first-round bye, while Calaveras got the No. 12 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs and will take on No. 5 Central Catholic in Modesto. The opening round of the playoffs will begin on Oct. 25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.