With 7-1 victory over Summerville, Bret Harte clinches its first playoff spot in five years

One of the worst feelings in sports is not being in control of your own destiny. Having to rely on other teams to win or lose is a helpless feeling.
Heading into Wednesday’s game with the Summerville Bears, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were in complete control of their own destiny. A win would put them in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. However, a loss would require a victory on Friday over Calaveras, along with other Mother Lode League teams needing to win or lose in order for the Bullfrogs to reach the postseason.
Instead of leaving the fate of the playoffs in the hands of another team, Bret Harte took care of its own business and picked up a 7-1 victory over Summerville in Angels Camp. With the win, regardless of what happens on the final day of the regular season, the Bullfrogs are guaranteed to play in the postseason.
“Yesterday at practice we were talking about how today was a must-win game,” Bret Harte senior catcher Kenny Scott said. “Even if we win on Friday, it doesn’t matter because today is the one that we needed.”
Bret Harte will be in the playoffs for the first time under head coach Josh Bailey, who is in his second year as the head of the baseball program. Bailey knows how important it is for not only his current crop of players to make the playoffs, but for the future Bullfrog players to see that making a run for a section championship banner is possible while wearing the purple and gold.
“It’s insurmountable how huge it is for kids coming up and kids in the program,” Bailey said. “It’s always a good feeling for everybody involved to say that we are a playoff team this year and hopefully we will be for years to come. Being a playoff team brings good noise, good press and good vibes to a program.”
In the biggest game of the year, Bailey gave the ball to one of the youngest players on his roster. In what was viewed as a must-win game for everyone wearing a Bret Harte uniform, freshman pitcher Jack Trent had no problem rising to the occasion and shutting down the Bears.
Trent was outstanding on the hill and only allowed one run to score, which took place in the top of the first. Trent finished the day going all seven innings and allowed only two hits, walked one and struck out 11 Summerville batters.
“He hit every spot and pitched great,” said Scott, who from his catcher's position had the best view of Trent all afternoon. “He only walked one batter today. This was probably his best showing. He was just lights out the entire time.”
Both of the hits Trent surrendered came in the opening inning. His lone walk came in the sixth but was quickly erased by a double play.
It only took Bret Harte two batters to tie Summerville in the bottom of the first. Senior shortstop Erik Trent blasted a deep double to right field and promptly came around to score following a single from Scott and a Summerville error.
The Bullfrogs looked primed to take the lead in the bottom of the third, as Scott and senior Noah Adams got things started with back-to-back bunts to put runners on the corners with no outs. Neither runner came around to score, which happened a number of times in Bret Harte’s six-run victory.
“We left more to be desired in today’s game,” Bailey said about leaving runners stranded. “We scored seven runs and put up a four-spot in one inning and did a lot of damage there. But there were a couple of innings when we got a flat tire going 55 down the highway. We were cooking with runners at second and third with no outs, and then we’d get three straight outs. It’s frustrating and you’d like to see more growth this late in the season. But it happens and we’ll take seven.”
Bret Harte put the game away in the bottom of the fourth by scoring four times. Junior Dylan Knick started things off by getting hit by a pitch. Erik Trent later brought Knick home with a single to give the Bullfrogs a 2-1 lead. Adams knocked in two runs with a single and senior Joey Fillmore capped the four-run inning with a sacrifice fly. After four innings, Bret Harte led 5-1.
The Bullfrogs scored their final two runs in the sixth. Scott reached on an error and was brought home on a double from Adams, who eventually made his way to third with only one out. For the second time, Fillmore recorded an RBI with a sacrifice fly, which pushed Bret Harte’s lead to 7-1.
Although Fillmore did not collect any hits in the win, he accounted for two RBIs which didn’t go unnoticed by Bailey.
“Joey has been scrapping as of late at the plate,” Bailey said. “He got off to a really high note and then he kind of found a valley for a bulk of our league season. But as of late, he’s been really focused at practice to really improve on his at-bats. Today he made three outs, but they were three loud outs and two outs that ended up scoring us runs. I hope that he looks back at today as a productive day.”
Jack Trent pitched a perfect top of the seventh, which included recording strikeouts No. 10 and 11. Trent is now 5-1 with a 2.02 era.
At the plate, Adams led the way going 4 for 4 with a double, scored one run and had three RBIs; Scott went 3 for 3 with a double, scored twice and had one RBI; Erik Trent went 2 for 4, scored twice and had one RBI; junior Carston Weidmann went 1 for 1, scored a run and stole a base; Knick scored one run; and Fillmore had two RBIs.
Bret Harte (10-9, 7-7 MLL) has five senior players on its roster, which includes Austin Broglio, Scott, Erik Trent, Adams and Fillmore. On Friday, those five will be honored before taking on Calaveras for senior day. But perhaps more importantly, with the win over Summerville, those five will finally get the opportunity to participate in the playoffs.
“As a coach, you always want to give your kids an opportunity to shine and making the playoffs for this group is just more of an opportunity to shine,” Bailey said. “It’s well deserved. Last year was definitely a grind and they fought through it and now they are reaping the rewards. It’s really good to know that these boys will get a taste of playoff baseball.”