Calaveras is one of four D4 teams left standing in Northern California following its 20-point win

At this point in the season, Calaveras High School girls’ head coach Eric Baechler doesn’t care how his team collects another victory. It doesn’t matter to the first-year coach if his team wins by one or 50. As long as there’s still one more game on the schedule, Baechler is happy.
On Thursday night, No. 2 Calaveras collected its second win in the CIF State NorCal playoffs. The win means that Calaveras is just one of four division IV squads left standing in Northern California.
The 52-32 win over No. 7 Placer didn’t have the non-stop big plays and highlights that typically accompany a Calaveras victory. And while the 20-point victory wasn’t the strongest or most impressive win of the year, the only thing that matters to Baechler is that there’s another game to get ready for.
“Right now, it’s just survive and advance,” Baechler said. “This is our 33rd game and our 29th win. We haven’t seen this many games ever in a high school season. The girls are starting to get tired and right now, the strong is who is going to survive in this thing. We just need to survive each game, win and move on.”
Thursday’s game was the second in a row that the Calaveras players knew pretty much nothing about their opponent, which is typically the case in the state playoffs. For some, not having much information about an opponent can bring an extra level of excitement heading into a game. For senior guard Randi Adams, not knowing much about Placer just added to her nerves.
“Personally, I’m nervous before every game and I think that’s a good thing because it shows that I care,” Adams said. “But it is a little nerve racking when you don’t know anything about the other team because you have no idea how the game is going to go down.”
Calaveras picked up a state playoff victory on a night when the sister duo of Madison and Bailie Clark combined to score just five points. While Baechler hopes the low scoring from the Clark’s is a one-time occurrence, it also shows the strength of his lineup and that different scoring heroes can appear at any time.
“It shows that we are not just two players here,” Baechler said. “We have 13 players on our roster, and anybody can pick someone up at any time and that’s what good teams do. But don’t discount that those Clark sisters were on the floor 95% of the time and their defense is a big reason why we are still moving on.”
Calaveras jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead with two points from senior Paytin Curran and a 3-point basket from junior Brooke Nordahl. After a Placer basket, Madison Clark scored her only two points of the night to put Calaveras up 7-2 with 5:15 to play in the first quarter. Curran scored four more points in the opening period, while Nordahl made two free throws and Adams added a field goal and Calaveras led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Placer cut Calaveras’ lead to 15-10 early in the second, but Calaveras went on to outscore the road squad 13-2 the rest of the quarter. Bailie Clark hit a shot from downtown and Nordahl added five points and Calaveras led 28-13 at halftime.
Calaveras got outscored 10-9 in the third quarter but got five points from sophomore Izabella Tapia and four more points from Nordahl. Calaveras led Placer by 14 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes of play, Calaveras continued to play strong defense and didn’t allow Placer any hopes of making a comeback. Midway through the fourth, Calaveras went on a 10-0 run with points from Adams, Nordahl and junior Laney Koepp.
Nordahl led the way with 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds; Adams scored 12, pulled down five rebounds, had one assist, one steal and one block; Curran scored eight with five rebounds; Tapia had five points, four rebounds, one assist and three steals; Bailie Clark scored three, pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds, dished four assists and collected two steals; Madyson Bernasconi scored three points; Koepp scored three and had two rebounds; and Madison Clark scored two points and had two rebounds, two assists and one steal in the win.
Up next for Calaveras is No. 3 Branson, who is out of Ross. Branson knocked off No. 6 Gateway 57-36 Thursday night. Calaveras and Branson will meet at 6 p.m., Saturday in San Andreas.
And even though it’s already been a really long season, Adams doesn’t mind having to put on her Calaveras uniform another time.
“Honestly, you just have to have a lot of love and passion for the sport,” Adams said. “I’m so grateful that we get to have this long of a season because people last year barely got anything. You just have to be grateful and just be excited to play each game.”