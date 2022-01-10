Calaveras pulls away in second half to survive scare from Sierra

MANTECA – The Sierra Timberwolves that the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team beat 70-27 on Dec. 22 was not the same team that Calaveras faced Monday night.
When Calaveras hosted Sierra three days before Christmas, the Timberwolves were without a number of key players and Calaveras took advantage of Sierra’s slim roster. But when Calaveras went to Manteca to face a fully healthy Sierra team, there was no blowout. In fact, Calaveras was down at the midway point.
Even though Calaveras trailed Sierra by five early in the third quarter, the San Andreas squad played an impressive second half and was able to leave Manteca with a 58-47 victory.
After beating Sierra by 43 in the first meeting between the two squads, it would be natural to think a repeat performance was on the way.
“We kind of thought that, but then (Calaveras head coach Eric) Baechler pulled us aside and let us know that the first time we played them, they didn’t have three of their starters, so we knew it would be a more difficult game,” Calaveras senior Paytin Curran said.
It’s not often that two non-league teams face one another twice in a season. But with an open spot on the schedule, Baechler had no problem hitting the road to get some more playing time for his squad.
“We had a gap in our schedule, and I wanted to schedule an extra game and Sierra told me that they would host us, and I jumped all over it,” Baechler said. “They were down some good players when they saw us up at Calaveras and we always like a challenge, especially on the road and they gave us that in the first half. In the second half, we were able to pull away a little bit.”
The scoring didn’t come very often in the first few minutes. Curran started the night with points in the paint and Calaveras got a basket from junior Laney Koepp and senior Sierra Lowry to go ahead 6-0 with 5:30 to play in the first quarter. Calaveras extended its lead to 11-3 with back-to-back baskets from sophomore Izabella Tapia and junior Brooke Nordahl. Sierra ended the quarter on a 4-0 run and heading into the second period, Calaveras led 11-7.
Calaveras continued to have a slim lead over Sierra for much of the second quarter. Up 17-14 with 5:04 to play in the half, Calaveras senior guard Madison Clark converted an and-1 basket and made the free throw to cap the 3-point play. Calaveras led 22-16 after points in the paint from Lowry, but that’s when Sierra took over.
Trailing by six, the Timberwolves went on an 8-0 run to take a two-point lead. Nordahl hit a corner 3-point basket with 50 seconds left to play in the half, which put Calaveras back ahead 25-24. However, Sierra ended the half with a basket from downtown and led 27-25 at the midway point.
“We were a little off in the first half,” Curran said. “I think Sierra really played great, but we were definitely a little off.”
Even though his team was trailing and got outscored 20-14 in the second quarter, Baechler wasn’t overly concerned about the potential negative outcome of the game.
“I know what kind of team I have and if we play the style of game that we play, we can beat anybody,” Baechler said.
Sierra began the third quarter by hitting another 3-point basket, which gave the Timberwolves their biggest lead of the night. Trailing 30-25, Calaveras went on a 10-2 run and didn’t give up the lead the rest of the game. On the run, Calaveras got points from Lowry, junior Bailie Clark and Madison Clark.
The Timberwolves battled back and cut the deficit to one, but Calaveras ended the third quarter with back-to-back baskets from Curran and a floater from Madison Clark to push its lead to 41-34.
The Timberwolves drained another shot from downtown to begin the final eight minutes, which cut the score to 41-37. Up by four, Calaveras went on a 14-0 run to solidify the victory. In the fourth quarter, Calaveras got five points from Curran, four from Bailie Clark, three from senior Randi Adams, three from junior Madyson Bernasconi and two from Nordahl.
“We slowed the game down a little bit,” Baechler said about the play in the second half. “When we speed up, sometimes it gets a little out of control both ways. I wanted them to slow it down on our defensive side and it’ll slow it down on the offensive side. We really got into some nice transitions and half-court sets where we took advantage of mismatches and it turned into really nice and easy buckets.”
Curran finished the night with a team-high 11 points with one rebound and one assist; Bailie Clark scored 10 points to go along with her team-high eight rebounds, five assists and five steals; Nordahl had nine points, six rebounds and one assist; Madison Clark scored seven points and had four assists and one steal; Sierra Lowry finished with seven points and five rebounds; Adams scored five points with three boards; Tapia had four points; Bernasconi had three points; and Koepp had two points, one rebound and one assist.
Calaveras (15-3, 1-0 MLL) will next take on Amador at 6 p.m., Friday in Sutter Creek.