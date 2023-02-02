Bullfrogs are kept off the scoreboard in a heartbreaking home loss to Summerville

There was nobody that the Bret Harte High School soccer team would have wanted to try and tie the game on a penalty shot than senior Ezra Radabaugh.
After trailing the Summerville Bears 1-0 for the majority of the night, the Bullfrogs earned a penalty kick with two minutes left to play. Radabaugh is Bret Harte’s leading goal scorer, and the senior has come through in the clutch many times during his outstanding career.
Radabaugh looked in at Summerville’s goalie and made his mind up as to where he would go with his shot. Radabaugh’s shot was blocked, but the ball bounced right back to him, and he had another opportunity to send a shot into the back of the net. Radabaugh’s second attempt sailed over the goal and Bret Harte remained off the scoreboard.
Summerville added a goal with less than two minutes to play and handed the Bullfrogs a 2-0 loss on Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“I think all of the players thought that Ezra was the right person to take that penalty kick and it just didn’t go our way,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said.
Bret Harte co-captain Thomas Snow added, “Ezra has always been our top player and everybody on this team knows that. We let him know that this loss is not his fault by any means. He has carried us through a lot of these games, and we just needed to have his back this time and we didn’t. That’s not on him; that’s on us.”
Bret Harte had seen Summerville five days earlier in Tuolumne when the two teams met on a Saturday morning. In that matchup, the Bears beat the Bullfrogs 4-2 thanks to two goals scored late in the contest. Having seen Summerville once already, Gouveia knew that another battle was sure to take place in Angels Camp.
“We came here expecting very much the kind of game that we played against Summerville at Summerville and that’s what it turned out to be,” Gouveia said.
At this point of the season, eyes spend just a little more time focused on the league standings and possible playoff seedings. Following the road loss to Summerville and a 2-0 home loss to the Sonora Wildcats on Tuesday, Bret Harte needed a win or a tie to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.
“This was a must-win game for us,” Snow said. “Coming into it, we thought that we were going to bounce back from that loss on Tuesday, but things just didn’t go our way and we missed a few opportunities. But I’m excited for these next couple of games and I hope that we can get a few good wins.”
Summerville scored its first goal of the night with 33:20 to play in the first half. Even though the Bullfrogs were having to play from behind early in the night, that didn’t bother Snow or his teammates.
“Being down a goal is something that we’ve been used to this whole season,” Snow said. “We are still able to stay mentally strong and power through because the guys on this team are willing to fight through almost anything to get a goal. It just didn’t go our way this game.”
As the game progressed, the physicality from both teams also increased. In what Snow viewed as a “must-win” game, every missed opportunity or non-call seemed to carry more weight than in just a normal clash on the field. And as time began to be a factor and the intensity continued to be amplified, more words began to be exchanged between the players on the field and the fans in the stands.
“I love a good physical game and I’m sure that everyone on this team would agree with me,” Snow said. “It’s the trash talking and getting into each other's heads that is really messing with the mentality of our players. We are not afraid of some contact, but when people start getting in our heads, we start making stupid mistakes and get carded and I think that’s what might have cost us this game.”
Down by one, Bret Harte put all it had into putting a shot into the back of the net before time expired. But strong saves by Summerville’s goalie and the missed penalty kick kept the Bullfrogs off the board.
Bret Harte (2-5-1 MLL) has two more games to play in the regular season and both are against Calaveras. On Feb. 7, Bret Harte will take on Calaveras at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. And on Feb. 9, the Bullfrogs will host the Red Hawks in Angels Camp. Both games will begin at 5:45 p.m.
“It’s odd that because of a makeup that we now have to play them as our final two games of the season,” Gouveia said. “It’s unfortunate that it went that way because you never really want to play any team back-to-back, but we are looking forward to playing Calaveras. It’s always a great game and it’s always competitive and we enjoy Calaveras.”