Bullfrogs return to the links with a loss to Ripon and a win over Sonora

It had been nearly two weeks since the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team had an official match. Between having scheduled days off and having a match postponed because of excessive heat, the Bullfrogs haven’t spent much time on the links.
That changed when Bret Harte finally got to return to action on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, the Bullfrogs hit the road and took on the Ripon Indians at Jack Tone Golf in Ripon. And on Wednesday, Bret Harte took on the Sonora Wildcats at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. The match with Sonora was originally scheduled for Sept. 1 but was postponed because of the heat.
In Bret Harte’s return to action on Tuesday afternoon, the Bullfrogs fell to the Indians 160-177 on a windy day in Ripon. Senior Carly Hickman shot a team-low 43; sophomore Maggie Kristoff and senior Caroline Krpan each shot a 44; senior Mackenzie Carroll carded a 46; senior Makenna Robertson shot a 48; and senior Trinity Kekai-Acedo finished the day by shooting a 57.
After such a long time removed from competition, head coach Diane Winsby couldn't have been happier with the performance from her team.
“They lost, but they did absolutely fantastic,” Winsby said. “These girls played so well. To lose by only 17 strokes to one of the top teams is just so incredibly great. They also improved over last year's score by 12 strokes. Just watching these young ladies do this well is so much fun. I am always so very, very proud of them, but tonight was so much more than that. They just did so well. The fact that they did this well after not practicing last week in that terrible heat wave is even better. It shows their will to not only get better, but to play well. As their coach, it is so very rewarding and exciting.”
On Wednesday, Bret Harte got back into the win column by beating the Wildcats 217-259. Hickman earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 49; Carroll shot a 54; Robertson carded a 56; Kristoff and junior Ella Bach each shot a 58; and Kekai-Acedo shot a 65.
“They shot their best combined score this year,” Winsby said following the win over Sonora. I am so very happy for all of them. They are playing really well, and they just seem to be improving daily.
This group of girls has so much potential and is so close to coming all the way out. I can’t wait for each match to watch their individual and team improvements. What an exciting group.”
Bret Harte (3-2 VFL) will next take part in the midseason tournament, which will be held Sept. 19 at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton. The Bullfrogs won’t play at home again until Sept. 27 when they host the Argonaut Mustangs.
