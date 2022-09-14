Bullfrogs return to the links with a loss to Ripon and a win over Sonora
Buy Now

It had been nearly two weeks since the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team had an official match. Between having scheduled days off and having a match postponed because of excessive heat, the Bullfrogs haven’t spent much time on the links.

That changed when Bret Harte finally got to return to action on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, the Bullfrogs hit the road and took on the Ripon Indians at Jack Tone Golf in Ripon. And on Wednesday, Bret Harte took on the Sonora Wildcats at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. The match with Sonora was originally scheduled for Sept. 1 but was postponed because of the heat.

Bullfrogs return to the links with a loss to Ripon and a win over Sonora
Buy Now
Bullfrogs return to the links with a loss to Ripon and a win over Sonora
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.