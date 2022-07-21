 Skip to main content
Bret Harte Girls' Basketball
One-and-Done

Billy Reid steps down as Bret Harte's girls' basketball coach

"It was a very tough decision, especially after the year we just had ..." – Billy Reid

Billy Reid leaves Bret Harte after one season as the girls' basketball head coach.

After one year as Bret Harte High School’s head girls’ basketball coach, Billy Reid has resigned from his position. Reid made the announcement to his team at the end of the summer league that he will not be coaching them in the upcoming 2022-23 basketball season.

Reid took a position as a district attorney’s office investigator in the Bay Area, and while he was thrilled that the position opened up, he wasn’t quite sure he was ready to leave the Bret Harte girls’ basketball program.

Billy Reid helped lead Bret Harte to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game. 
