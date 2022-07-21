Billy Reid steps down as Bret Harte's girls' basketball coach

After one year as Bret Harte High School’s head girls’ basketball coach, Billy Reid has resigned from his position. Reid made the announcement to his team at the end of the summer league that he will not be coaching them in the upcoming 2022-23 basketball season.
Reid took a position as a district attorney’s office investigator in the Bay Area, and while he was thrilled that the position opened up, he wasn’t quite sure he was ready to leave the Bret Harte girls’ basketball program.
“It was a very tough decision, especially after the year we just had, and I was just very torn,” Reid said. “After that last summer league game that we had, I talked to them and told them because I didn’t want to text them. I explained to them why I was leaving and that I couldn’t wait for this opportunity to come again because I would have missed out on it.”
Even though his players understood why he was leaving, that didn’t mean the news wasn’t accompanied with some sadness.
“One of the best basketball seasons I’ve ever been a part of was playing for Billy,” Bret Harte’s Aariah Fox said. “Yes, there were difficult times, but there were also times when our team as a whole, not just myself, recognized growth. Billy excelled as a coach. Although we are happy for him, it was difficult to hear that he wouldn’t be back the following year.”
The new job in the Bay Area brought Reid back to where he once played very high-level basketball. After playing from 1978-1980 at the University of San Francisco, Reid was the final pick in the 1980 NBA draft and was selected in the ninth round by the Warriors. An injury played a major factor in his NBA career, which only lasted a year-and-a-half.
Reid took over Bret Harte’s program in the summer of 2021 and, in his one year, helped guide the Bullfrogs to an appearance in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game, which ended in a loss to Bear River. The 19 victories Bret Harte captured in the 2021-22 season were the most for the program since 2013-14.
And while Bret Harte got a good taste of success, Reid doesn’t feel the credit should fall on him.
“I got it to where they could believe in themselves,” Reid said. “It wasn’t so much me. It was that I made them believe in themselves, and they were good.”
And although he will no longer be sitting on the Bret Harte bench with a bag of Peanut M&Ms at his feet, Reid feels that the team will have more success in the future, and he wouldn’t be shocked if next season included a return trip to the section championship game.
“I wouldn’t be surprised at all,” Reid said. “When I got there, it’s like they were on the side of the road and their batteries were bad. I stopped and took out my jumper cables and gave them a boost, got them going and got them on the road, and they just took off.”
Even though Reid is no longer the head coach, Bret Harte’s four-day youth girls’ basketball camp will still take place July 25-28 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. The camp is meant for girls’ basketball players in grades 4-8. The first session will run from 8:30-11 a.m. and will be for grades 4-6. The second session, which will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., will be for grades 7-8. The camp will feature the Bret Harte girls’ coaching staff and selected players. The cost for the four-day camp is $100, which includes a camp T-shirt. For more information, contact Dan Perreault at (209) 743-6253 or danbhgirlsbbcoach@gmail.com.
There currently has not been a new hire to replace Reid. If interested in the position, contact Bret Harte athletic director Brian Barnett at athleticdirector@bhuhsd.k12.ca.us.
