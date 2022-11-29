Bret Harte's Ruggieri, Tapia and Calaveras' Skrbina end the year as first-team members

When it came to the 2022 water polo season, both Bret Harte and Calaveras had very similar outcomes. Both teams picked up a victory over the other and both teams finished with a Mother Lode League record of 3-7.
And, both teams have quality players on the all-league team. Bret Harte had four players make the cut, while Calaveras had one.
Calaveras senior Holly Skrbina was the only Red Hawk to make the first team. Skrbina finished the year second on the team in goals scored with 29. But it was her attitude and intensity that stood out the most to head coach Dalil Chavez.
“She never gave up,” Chavez said. “Holly was a person who came to practice every day and gave it 110% and was always motivating the girls and that’s one thing that I liked about her. I knew that she was going to be one of those players who you would have to watch out for because she would just go non-stop and would give it everything she had, and it showed in the games.”
Bret Harte’s first-team players are sophomore Zoe Ruggieri and junior Tatum Tapia. Ruggieri led the Bullfrogs in scoring.
On the second team, Bret Harte had sophomore Carnegie Hall and junior Kaylee Kautz. Hall also was Bret Harte’s Character Award recipient. As for Calaveras, senior Rhiannon Cavender was the Character Award winner. Cavender finished the season with 15 goals scored.
“She was cool-headed, very mellow and she always knew exactly what was going on,” Chavez said of Cavender. “If we were having a bad day, she was right there to do whatever she needed to do to help the team and help them in any way she could to help them succeed.”
Bret Harte’s Sierra Johnson, Kautz, Tapia, Ayanda White and Jasmine Zausch, along with Calaveras' Cavender, Maddie Simpson, Ava Hintz and Mia Rivas are all-academic members.
