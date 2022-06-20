Youth basketball players flock to Bret Harte's hardwood camp

Basketball returned to Bret Harte High School, as the boys’ basketball program hosted a youth summer camp at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. The four-day clinic began on Monday and ran through Thursday.
The clinic was split into two age groups, which included grades four through six and then grades seven and eight. In total, 39 youth basketball players signed up for the clinic.
“It’s nice to see, especially since I have young kids,” Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett said. “To see their peers and kids that they’ll be growing up with take an interest in basketball is great. And hopefully, they’ll all be playing together for a long time.”
Helping assist Barnett at the camp were not only other Bret Harte basketball coaches, but current Bullfrog players. Barnett, who is entering his sixth year as Bret Harte’s head coach, has seen kids go from members of the clinic, to one day wearing a varsity uniform.
“At the beginning of our 4-6 camp, we had our high school kids and I sat on the little kids’ side and said, ‘Hey, how many of you high schoolers were in this position where they were a couple of years ago’ and almost every one of them was in the clinic as a kid,” Barnett said. “Now, coming into my sixth year, the juniors were in the camp as seventh graders and the seniors were in the camp as eighth graders. It was nice for the little guys to see that.”
Barnett also enjoyed seeing the high school players teach the younger players and he knows how much that can impact the way the young players view Bret Harte basketball.
“I asked the little guys in the group huddle, ‘How many of you guys knew these guys (the high school basketball players) before we started,’ and most of them raised their hand because they’ve seen these guys play before,’” Barnett said.