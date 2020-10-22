Coaches Corner: Josh Bailey

Josh Bailey once wore the Bret Harte High School baseball uniform. Now, he once again gets to put the uniform back on, only rather than hitting the field, he’ll be manning the dugout. Bailey is Bret Harte’s new head baseball coach and he’s happy to be back home.
After graduating from Bret Harte in 2012, Bailey attended San Joaquin Delta College and then transferred to University of Pikeville, where he played for three years and was a three-time all-Mid-South Conference first-team player. Bailey coached and was a teacher at Calaveras High School before accepting a teaching position at Mark Twain Elementary School.
Get to know Josh Bailey
Hometown: Angels Camp
High School: Bret Harte College: University of Pikeville
Favorite food: “If I’m going to cheat, it’s McDonalds. If it’s Christmas Day, then it’s king crab.”
Favorite dessert: Lava cake
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite movie: “Good Will Hunting”
Favorite band: Sublime
Are you superstitious? “Oh yeah, baseball players have to be. When I played, I always chewed gum before games and spit it out before the first pitch. I was the leadoff batter and I made sure I walked over every single line in the batter’s box. Now, as a coach, I just make sure I never step on any bit of chalk.”
Guilty pleasure: “Eating McDonalds.”
What’s something people don’t know about you? “I think I’ve watched the last eight seasons of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ on TV.”
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “I can’t dance. I’ve got two left feet. I just cannot move to the sound of music.”
Does pineapple belong on pizza? “Yes. It depends on the marinara sauce content, but sometimes you need the pineapple to pop and get the juices running in the pizza. Dry pizza can sometimes kill the mood.”
Opinion on clowns: “They are good in the circus and not good in the middle of the night.”
High school celebrity crush: “I was always a big fan of Blake Lively.”
Dinner with anyone in history: Pete Rose
Worst first date: “One time my parents had to call me and find me at the end of the date, because I was out too late. That was pretty embarrassing.”
Favorite thing about baseball: “I love how honest it is. You are only as good as the next pitch in all facets of the game. You are always put in check and I think that’s the best part about baseball.”