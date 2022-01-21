Schultz scores three times and Bullfrogs hold on to beat Mustangs

JACKSON – It’s officially a winning streak for the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team. But in order to win their second game in a row, the Bullfrogs had to hold on to a slim lead and not allow the Argonaut Mustangs the chance to erase what was a 3-0 Bret Harte advantage.
Bret Harte saw its 3-0 first-half lead dwindle to 3-2. But while the Bullfrogs bent for the majority of the second half, they did not break. And for the first time under head coach Jessica Bowman, Bret Harte has won two consecutive Mother Lode League games.
Behind three goals from senior Kara Schultz, the Bullfrogs handed Argonaut a 3-2 defeat Thursday night in Jackson.
“Uplifting is probably the word that I would select,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said when asked what it means for the program to win back-to-back league games. “We’ve really come together as a team emotionally and mentally, which is really making an impact on the way we are playing as a team. We’ve had quite a few girls out with Covid in the past few weeks and everybody is now back and healthy, which is making a huge impact on our ability to play well. It just feels really good to be winning and that makes a huge impact on our morale.”
After not scoring a single goal in Bret Harte’s first 11 games, Schultz has now scored five times in the past two outings and leads Bret Harte in scoring. All three of Bret Harte’s goals came off the foot of Schultz and the senior did all of her offensive damage in the opening 40 minutes.
“My team has been doing a lot better the last two games,” Schultz said. “After our win over Amador, we stepped it up and we knew what we are capable of. I think that definitely boosted us.”
It took Schultz six-and-a-half minutes to pick up right where she left off two days prior against Amador. Schultz got behind the Argonaut defense and blasted a shot into the back of the net to give the Bullfrogs a 1-0 lead with 33:30 to play in the first half. Schultz scored her second goal of the evening with a penalty kick, which put the Bullfrogs up 2-0. Her final goal of the game came with 10:26 to play, as Schultz sent a perfectly placed shot past Argonaut’s goalie to complete the hat trick.
“Just to see her face after she scores is amazing and it totally lights my face up too,” Bowman said. “It’s awesome.”
With Schultz’ three goals, Bret Harte had an impressive 3-0 lead at halftime. With Schultz taking care of business on the offensive side, Bret Harte’s defense frustrated the Argonaut offense in the first half and senior co-captain Burgen Melton felt that having a healthy squad back on the field was a major benefit.
“A lot of our defense has been out because of injuries and Covid, so finally having our solid lineup for defense really helped us out,” Melton said.
Whatever halftime speech Argonaut’s coach gave his team during the break seemed to work, as the Mustangs scored their first goal of the night less than two minutes into the second half. While Argonaut celebrated getting its first goal, Bowman was not thrilled that a whistle wasn’t blown and that offsides wasn’t called.
“That first goal was offsides by five feet,” Bowman said. “I hate to say anything bad when it’s a bad call, but that was really frustrating, and I hoped that we were not going to end up losing or tying because of something like that.”
The game got much more stressful with 23:30 to play, as the Mustangs scored on a deep shot and cut Bret Harte’s lead to 3-2. Although the Bullfrogs still had the advantage on the scoreboard, the momentum had shifted to the home squad. Even with Bret Harte’s lead being just one, Schultz wasn’t overly concerned.
“It was very stressful, but I knew Argonaut was going to want to step it up in the second half, especially being down three,” Schultz said. “Obviously they scored two goals and that’s when we stepped it up and I knew that our defense could handle it.”
After giving up two goals in the second half, the Bullfrog defense made important plays down the stretch and prevented Argonaut from tying the game and ruining Bret Harte’s night.
“That was definitely a nail biter in the second half,” Bowman said. “I’m really proud of the team for keeping their heads up and keeping it tight on defense and pulling off the win at the end of the night. Overall, it was a great evening.”
After winning two in a row, the Bullfrogs find themselves in third place in the Mother Lode League standings with a record of 2-3-1.