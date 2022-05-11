Home runs doom Bullfrogs in playoff loss to Linden

LINDEN – Five of the six runs that the Linden Lions scored against the Bret Harte High School baseball team came on two powerful swings. And both of those swings resulted in home runs.
In Bret Harte’s first trip to the postseason in five years, the Bullfrogs fell victim to the long ball and were unable to come up with clutch hits the entirety of the game. In the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs, No. 2 Linden beat No. 7 Bret Harte 6-2 Wednesday afternoon in Linden.
Although the Bullfrogs were unable to get out of the first round of the playoffs, head coach Josh Bailey doesn’t want that to diminish how memorable of a season the team had, which included finishing second in the Mother Lode League standings.
“The hard work throughout the season is what got us here,” Bailey said. “It’s a reflection of the boys and the effort that they put forth this season. To have this opportunity definitely is something to be proud of and to be thankful for. It’s exciting whenever you get to put the uniform back on when other teams can’t. It was a great opportunity for us as a program, us as a team, us as coaches and everyone involved to get to play one more game.”
Bret Harte had a tough day at the plate, which resulted in only one hit and 11 strikeouts. And while the Bullfrogs were unable to record more than one single, the visiting squad did manage to figure out a way to put runners on base. However, the big hit was unable to be found by the Bullfrogs, which hurt them on the scoreboard.
“It was hard because you want the boys to understand that this could be their last game, but you don’t want to put too much pressure on them and you want them to play a hard game,” Bailey said. “We didn’t get a lot of situational defense, hitting or pitching today, which kind of played to the score being what it was.”
Freshman Jack Trent got the start for the Bullfrogs and after the first four batters he faced, Linden had a 4-0 lead. The Lions recorded two walks, a double and a three-run home run before Trent was able to record an out. Following the home run, Trent recorded two strikeouts and a fly out to get out of the inning.
The Bullfrogs looked as if they were going to get some two-out magic to put a run on the board in the top of the second. With two outs, senior Austin Broglio walked, and sophomore Walker Maurer was hit by a pitch. However, the inning ended without a run scoring and the Bullfrogs still trailed by four.
Trent looked to have calmed down in the bottom of the second, as he recorded two more strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning.
Bret Harte scored both of its runs in the top of the third. Junior Dylan Knick reached first after striking out on a pitch in the dirt that squirted by the Linden catcher. Senior Erik Trent walked, and senior Kenny Scott was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Senior Noah Adams struck out as did Jack Trent. However, on Trent’s strikeout, the Linden catcher had a throwing error that led to Knick and Erik Trent both scoring, which cut the Bret Harte deficit to two.
Bret Harte’s lone hit came in the top of the fourth and it came off the bat of Maurer, but he was left stranded at second. The score remained 4-2 until the bottom of the fifth inning. Linden led off with a single to right and then blasted a two-run home run to go ahead 6-2. Maurer replaced Jack Trent on the hill and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two.
Bret Harte went down in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh and lost by four runs.
“You can’t be too mad at the results,” Bailey said. “We did put up two runs and it was a 4-2 game for at least two innings going into the fifth. It was a ballgame, and you can’t be too disappointed when you are a No. 7 seed facing a No. 2 seed.”
Jack Trent took the loss, going four-plus innings and gave up six runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Maurer pitched two innings of relief and gave up one hit, no runs, walked one and struck out two.
The playoff loss was the final game for Bret Harte’s seniors, which included Erik Trent, Scott, Adams, Broglio and Joey Fillmore. Bailey knows it will be difficult to replace such key players and will miss his five seniors and is thankful for what they brought to the Bret Harte baseball program.
“Every senior group holds a place in my heart,” Bailey said. “I get the opportunity as a coach and as a teacher to watch kids grow, but it’s hard to watch this group go. Last year was my first year with them and we definitely had a hard one last year, but this year we had an opportunity to shine. It’s kind of going to put out our fire a little bit losing these five seniors. It’s an opportunity for the boys in our program or the boys coming into our program to fill some big shoes.”